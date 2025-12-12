Ahead of its Investor Day, Wendel has announced plans to return more than EUR1.6 billion to its shareholders by the end of 2030, primarily driven by the dividend policy unveiled in 2023 (approximately EUR1.3 billion).

This shareholder return package will also include, starting in 2026, a capital reduction through the cancellation of 1.7 million treasury shares (representing 3.8% of the capital) and a share buyback program covering 9% of the capital (about EUR300 million at current market prices).

According to Wendel, cash flows generated from its asset management business and proceeds from asset disposals related to its active management of its proprietary investment portfolio are expected to generate over EUR7 billion in cash by the end of 2030.

Of this EUR7 billion, more than EUR2.5 billion will be invested in the WIM platform (Investment Managers), around EUR1.7 billion in direct investments by WPI (Principal Investments), and over EUR1.6 billion will be returned to shareholders.

"The remaining balance of more than EUR1.2 billion may potentially be allocated to additional shareholder returns and/or new investments depending on market opportunities," Wendel added, emphasizing its goal to maintain its Investment Grade rating.