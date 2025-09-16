Wendel announces the sale of 23.3 million Bureau Veritas shares underlying its exchangeable bond issued in March 2023 and maturing in March 2026. The transaction takes the form of an accelerated placement with qualified and institutional international investors.



The company raised €750m at a coupon rate of 2.625% when the bond was issued. The sale aims to monetize the shares concerned, neutralize the optional component of the bond, and anticipate its settlement.



BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs will place approximately 2.3 million shares as part of an associated hedge. The proceeds will be used to reduce the loan-to-value ratio and strengthen financial flexibility.



Following the placement, Wendel will hold approximately 21.4% of the capital and 35% of the voting rights of Bureau Veritas, compared with 26.5% and 41% previously. A 180-day lock-up period has been agreed. Settlement is scheduled for September 18, 2025.