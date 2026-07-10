Operational efficiency has successfully pushed bottom-line growth ahead of revenue growth at Wesfarmers Limited. However, the stock's valuation leaves no room for error.

Published on 07/10/2026 at 05:37 am EDT - Modified on 07/10/2026 at 06:45 am EDT

Bargain hunting has become a permanent shopping habit for Australians.

While data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) May 2026 report shows overall household spending jumped 5.5% y/y, buoyed by a 1.3% monthly surge in non-essential dining and clothing, this momentum is expected to cool.

Looking ahead, things might look different. Market insights from Deloitte Australia project that real GDP growth will slow to 1.3% for fiscal year 2026–27, tamping discretionary income and forcing retailers to compete intensely as low-price destinations.

That is where a retail giant like Wesfarmers Limited lucks out. Since the Australian diversified retail conglomerate owns and operates market-leading everyday discount department stores, including, Kmart and Target, and the household hardware chain Bunnings, it is structurally insulated from this macro slowdown to capture this shifting market share.

Shoppers clock in

Wesfarmers' revenue increased 3.1% y/y to AUD 24.2bn (USD 16.8bn) in H1 26, up from AUD 23.5bn a year earlier. Growth was primarily driven by higher sales at Bunnings, Kmart Group and Wesfarmers Health. Bunnings benefited from sales growth across all product categories, regions - and both the consumer and commercial segments.

Kmart continued to attract value-conscious shoppers through its Anko product range and cost-control measures. Wesfarmers Health also contributed, helped by stronger Priceline Pharmacy network sales and improved Wholesale volumes.

WesCEF also played a major role. While revenue fell 3.2% following the sale of the LPG and LNG distribution businesses, earnings rose 18.1%, helped by stronger spodumene production and higher lithium prices.

Profit was the more impressive number. EBIT rose 8.4% y/y to AUD 2.5bn from AUD 2.3bn, comfortably ahead of revenue growth. Productivity initiatives across the group helped offset cost inflation and created operating leverage, particularly at Bunnings and Kmart.

That operating improvement flowed through to the bottom line. The company’s NPAT increased to AUD 1.6bn, up 9.3% y/y, from AUD 1.5bn, growing slightly faster than EBIT.

Cash flow was the only metric that moved in the opposite direction. Operating cash flow declined 3.3% y/y to AUD 2.5bn from AUD 2.6bn despite higher profits, largely due to increased tax payments.

Inflated hope

The stock is sitting at AUD 89.9 after an 8% run over the past 12 months, just a stone's throw from its 52-week high of AUD 95.2. However, this doesn’t bode well for its valuation.

Investors are paying a premium, with a FY 26e P/E of 36.4x, which seems detached from its 3-year historical average of 28.1x.

Analysts are cautious on the stock, with six out of seven on "Hold", and only one brave enough to venture for a "Buy” rating. The consensus target price is currently AUD 76.4, representing 16% downside potential, showing that the stock is could well be subject to a correction.

Shock waves ahead?

Wesfarmers' biggest risk is that its strongest businesses are still operating in an economy where consumers are under pressure. Management noted that cost-of-living pressures, higher interest rates, and weak business confidence continue to weigh to varying degrees on spending, which could eventually slow sales growth at Bunnings and Kmart if household budgets tighten further. Meanwhile, Industrial & Safety continues to face subdued end-market demand, and management warns that commodity prices, foreign exchange movements, and seasonal factors could create further earnings volatility.