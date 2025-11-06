The Trump administration has signed a major agreement with the owners of Westinghouse, Cameco, and Brookfield Asset Management to invest $80bn in the construction of nuclear reactors in the US. This commitment could lead to Westinghouse going public by January 2029, with the federal government as a potential 8% shareholder, according to Cameco's chief operating officer, Grant Isaac.

The agreement stipulates that if Westinghouse's value reaches or exceeds $30bn, an IPO may be required by the US authorities. The public investment does not involve the parent companies Cameco or Brookfield, but only Westinghouse, which Cameco may consider taking public depending on market conditions. Brookfield currently owns 51% of Westinghouse, compared to 49% for Cameco.

The plan is part of a federal strategy to revive nuclear power in response to the sharp rise in electricity demand, particularly from data centers and industrial relocation. In May, Trump signed an executive order calling for the construction of 10 new reactors by 2030. The target model is the AP1000, a 1 GW reactor developed by Westinghouse, already deployed at Plant Vogtle in Georgia.

Despite a history marked by bankruptcy in 2017 due to cost overruns, Westinghouse aims to play a central role in the revival of the US civil nuclear industry. Federal funding, which could include loans from the Department of Energy or foreign partnerships, would serve as leverage to revive the industry and stabilize supply chains. The announcement marks a strategic turning point for the nuclear industry, with the government directly involved as an industrial and financial driver.