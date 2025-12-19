On Friday the British travel retailer WH Smith PLC said that the UK financial watchdog has launched an investigation following an accounting error at its US business, spotted by auditor Deloitte in November. They say that a comprehensive remediation plan is on track, although the market isn't convinced.

Annual results were also out late, with shareholders taking a hit too, having their dividend cut.

Clearly with egg on his face over the matter, the former Chief Executive Carl Cowling threw the towel in - a month ago to the day, as it happens.

Deloitte found that accounting treatment for supplier income adopted by the US division was inconsistent with its accounting policy and the requirements of the relevant accounting standards.

Another blot on the landscape is that WHS said it plans to claw back overpaid bonuses from former executive directors following the restatement of profits in 2023 and 2024.

Some numbers

Things seemed to get off to a good start, with WH Smith's revenues up 5%, with the ‘Rest of the world’ outperforming (+12%). However, numbers deteriorate as we dig deeper on the income statement: trading profit fell 6.5% to £159m, with a shocking 97% annihilation of pre-tax profit from continuing operations. In the end, the retailer proposed a final dividend of just 6p per share, a fraction of the 22.6p it paid a year ago. Its total dividend was pretty much halved (-49%) to 17.3p, from 33.6p in brighter times last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead to financial 2026, WH Smith said it expects to deliver a pre-tax profit before non-underlying items of between £100m to £115m, and anticipates total revenue growth of between 4% and 6%.

WHS says it "acted quickly" to implement a remediation plan, to strengthen governance and controls to protect value and restore trust, ensuring processes are aligned across the group, with cultural change involving training and monitoring.

Clear priorities have been set by division, entailing a more focused strategy to deliver profitable growth and enhance return on capital. This includes reinforcing growth areas, such as its UK Travel essentials, scale health and beauty and food-to-go offer, along with its North America Travel Essentials business, while exiting fashion and speciality stores here. WHS also wants to strengthen its core ROW markets, new growth driven through franchise model, review and exit non-core markets.

Management comments and market reaction

"It has been a difficult end to the year for the group. The board and I are acutely aware that we have much to do to rebuild confidence in WHSmith and deliver stronger returns as we move forward," interim CEO Andrew Harrison, glumly admitted.

"We are acting at pace progressing our remediation plan and are committed to ensuring that we strengthen our financial controls and governance as we move forward."

Harrison added: "We are now a pure-play global travel retailer. Travel retail is a high growth market, and we have attractive market positions in the UK, North America and our international markets from which we are well-positioned to grow," so the group has clearly pinpointed where its strengths lie.

Needless to say, the markets were not convinced, with WH Smith shares down over 5% at 647.50p at lunchtime on Friday in London.