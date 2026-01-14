Amongst mainstream equity ETFs-i.e. ones without unreasonable leverage-several have posted strong performances from the start of 2026. The themes are hardly surprising, with defence, precious metals and certain Asian markets standing out.

In the long list of ETFs available in Europe, some are standing out already early on this year. We have selected only highly liquid index funds with large assets under management, then we have singled out the most prominent major themes. The choice of issuers is based on fund size, but comparable products generally exist from several of them. MarketScreener's ETF selection tool helps you find those that match your criteria.