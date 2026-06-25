Is AI really a productivity revolution? Can companies building it turn its vast (mostly free) usage into vast free cash flow? Artificial intelligence is being sold as a productivity engine for the global economy. It is expected to help companies accelerate research, support customers, assist doctors and lawyers, and reduce the cost of repetitive knowledge work. In the optimistic version of the story, AI allows companies to produce more with fewer resources, lifting margins while reducing inflationary pressure. On the demand side, if AI "threatens" qualified employment, what happens to purchasing power and consumer demand? But before asking whether AI can replace workers, investors need to know whether AI is actually cheaper than the work it claims to replace.

A productivity story with an expensive premise (and promise)

A technology marketed as a cost-cutting machine may itself become one of the most capital-intensive businesses ever built. Behind each chatbot answer are GPUs, data centres, cooling systems, fibre networks, research teams, safety teams and billions of dollars of financial capital.

What’s more, markets are not merely pricing a new software tool, they are pricing the possibility that AI becomes a core layer of the global economy, and that the companies building it eventually generate not only revenue, but very large amounts of free cash flow.

The cost base of a frontier AI company

Consider a simplified frontier AI company. It develops a large multimodal model comparable in ambition to GPT, Claude or Gemini. It serves hundreds of millions of users, sells subscriptions, APIs and enterprise contracts, and either rents or owns large-scale infrastructure. It must train models, improve them continuously, pay scarce technical talent, run inference at scale and maintain enough spare capacity to meet demand.

On that basis, the annual cost base can become substantial before the company records a dollar of profit. Depreciation on data centres, GPUs, servers and networking could reach about $20 billion. Energy, cooling, maintenance and bandwidth might add $6 billion. Research, engineering, safety work and data could account for another $8 billion. Sales, support, marketing, legal and administrative costs might add $5 billion, with a further $2 billion for miscellaneous costs and margin of error.

The resulting total is about $41 billion a year. That is the first reality check. A large frontier AI company may need roughly $41 billion in annual revenue simply to break even on an operating basis. With a modest 10% net margin, the revenue requirement rises to around $46 billion.

A revenue model that works on paper



It is possible to construct a revenue mix that reaches that threshold. Suppose the company has 80 million consumer subscribers paying $20 a month, generating $19.2 billion a year. Add 15 million professional users paying $30 a month, worth $5.4 billion annually, and one million premium users paying $200 a month, worth another $2.4 billion.

If developer and enterprise APIs contribute $12 billion, major corporate contracts and integrations add $7 billion, and advertising, affiliates or partnerships bring in $3 billion, total annual revenue reaches about $49 billion. On paper, the model clears operating break-even and even suggests a route to profitability.



But profitability is not the same as justifying an $800 billion, $900 billion or $1 trillion valuation. That is where the second question begins.

What a trillion-dollar valuation implies



A simplified reverse discounted cash flow model illustrates the scale of the expectations. Assuming a weighted average cost of capital of roughly 9.6%, a company valued at $1 trillion needs very different levels of free cash flow depending on the assumed long-term growth rate.

In practice, however, analysts more often use multi-stage models. For example, they may distinguish an initial period of strong growth, sometimes still loss-making in terms of free cash flow, then comes a transition phase in which the company begins to generate positive cash flow after a few years, then a period of very rapid expansion before a gradual slowdown toward a more mature growth rate.

Some companies have experienced spectacular accelerations in free cash flow at certain points in their history. Amazon, for instance, went from $135 million in free cash flow in 2002 to $346 million in 2003, more than doubling, before reaching $477 million in 2004. Nvidia also saw its free cash flow surge exceptionally during the AI-related cycle, with annual growth of more than 100%.

In a more detailed DCF model, each of these stages would therefore be projected separately: years of losses or low cash flows, the hypergrowth phase, the gradual normalization phase, and then the maturity phase. A terminal value would then be estimated using a more reasonable long-term growth rate, before discounting all these cash flows back to the present.

The model used here deliberately simplifies this logic by summarizing it into a single perpetual growth rate. It therefore does not seek to reproduce the company’s full potential economic trajectory, but rather to provide a quick order of magnitude for the implicit expectations embedded in the share price.

In this simplified model, if perpetual growth is 3%, the business would need about $66 billion of annual free cash flow. At 5% growth, the figure falls to about $46 billion. Even at 7% perpetual growth, the requirement remains about $26 billion of annual free cash flow.

These are not revenue figures. They are free cash flow figures. If the company generates a 20% free cash flow margin, $46 billion of free cash flow requires about $230 billion in annual revenue. A $66 billion free cash flow target implies about $330 billion in revenue.

So, while operational break-even might require around $46 billion in revenue, a mega-cap valuation can imply something closer to $180 billion to $440 billion in annual revenue, depending on growth and margin assumptions. The market is therefore not merely asking whether AI companies can become profitable. It is asking whether they can become some of the most profitable companies in corporate history.

The thresholds facing private AI champions

The same logic applies to the largest private AI labs. Under a 5% perpetual growth assumption and a 20% free cash flow margin, a company valued near $965 billion would need roughly $222 billion in annual revenue. A company valued near $852 billion would need around $196 billion. A company valued at $230 billion would still need more than $50 billion in annual revenue.

These figures are not forecasts, thry are implied thresholds. They show what investors must believe for today’s valuations to make sense. They seem to believe that these companies will generate enormous free cash flow, sustain high growth for a long period, benefit from a lower cost of capital, or deliver some combination of all three.

The tangible economy behind digital intelligence

Unlike older software, generative AI does not scale with near-zero marginal cost. Data-centre electricity demand could reach around 945 TWh by 2030, a level roughly comparable to Japan’s annual electricity consumption. At $75 per MWh, that amount of electricity would cost about $71 billion a year.

The infrastructure bill is even larger. Building 100 GW of new data-centre capacity could imply $1 trillion to $4 trillion of capital expenditure, depending on the cost per megawatt. Inference also remains a major unknown. At one billion AI queries per day, a cost of only $0.0036 per query becomes about $1.3 billion a year. At 15 billion daily queries, the same unit cost reaches nearly $20 billion. At one cent per query, 15 billion daily queries would cost almost $55 billion a year.

The “free” AI business model doesn’t add up, as it must be paid at some point along the chain : by subscribers, enterprises, API customers, advertisers, cloud providers, or investors subsidising usage in the hope of future profits.

Replacing labor is not the same as improving margins

If AI helps a lawyer, analyst, developer or consultant work 20% faster, the value creation can be meaningful. If it replaces a task that once cost $100 and can now be completed for $1, the productivity gain is extraordinary.

But that calculation depends on unit economics. AI systems require expensive chips, electricity, cooling, continuous training, reliability work and large-scale inference. The key question is not only whether AI can perform the task. It is whether it can perform the task cheaply enough, reliably enough and at sufficient scale to justify the capital committed behind it.

The fragile bargain of the current model

The dominant business model remains ambitious: build larger models, spend more on compute, offer broad access, acquire users and monetize later. That strategy can work if scale reduces unit costs and customers become willing to pay for measurable productivity. It becomes more fragile if usage remains mostly free, casual or weakly monetized.

A chatbot used for entertainment, quick summaries or occasional curiosity is not the same economic product as a mission-critical system embedded in finance, law, healthcare, industrial design or software development. The first creates usage, whereas the second creates willingness to pay.

Efficiency may change the size of the market

If the model of always larger, always more expensive and largely free AI reaches its limits, alternatives are already visible. Smaller specialized models can be cheaper and sufficient for many use cases. Query routing can send simple requests to lower-cost systems and reserve frontier models for more complex tasks. Caching can avoid recomputing the same answers. Quantization and distillation can reduce model size. Mixture-of-experts architectures can activate only part of a model for each query. Local AI can move some inference onto devices, while usage-based pricing can force customers to pay more directly for what they consume.

Advertising, affiliate models and revenue-sharing systems may also emerge, but they would change the nature of the product. Search advertising worked because ads were closely linked to commercial intent. Conversational AI still has to prove that advertising can fit without undermining trust.

From technological magic to financial reality

Can models become cheaper faster than usage grows? Can companies charge enough without slowing adoption? Can enterprise productivity gains become real budget lines? Can AI labs earn returns on capital above their cost of capital? Can they become high-margin platforms rather than infrastructure-heavy utilities?

The technology can be revolutionary while the stocks remain expensive. Both ideas can be true at once. History is full of transformative technologies that created enormous economic value without rewarding every early investor. Railways, telecom networks and the internet all changed the world, but each cycle also produced overbuilding, margin pressure and investors who paid too much for a future that eventually arrived in a different form than expected.

AI may follow a similar path, reshaping society, improving productivity and changing work, while still forcing a distinction between usefulness and profitability.

Why investors turn to the picks and shovels

That brings investors back to a familiar instinct. They know valuations are demanding, and that not every AI application will become a money machine. Many are therefore looking beyond the model makers and toward the parts of the value chain that look more tangible: power equipment, cooling, memory, semiconductors, data centres, copper, grid infrastructure and energy.

These picks-and-shovels bets are not risk-free. Many are already expensive, and some could suffer if AI demand disappoints or if efficiency improves faster than expected. Their appeal is just different. They seem to offer exposure to the buildout without requiring a precise bet on which model company ultimately wins.

If AI demand accelerates, infrastructure suppliers benefit. If model makers compete aggressively for compute, infrastructure suppliers benefit. If AI labs burn cash to scale, someone still has to sell them chips, power, cooling systems and cables. Some segments of the market seem to be thinking: “Heads, I win. Tails, you lose.”

Whether that logic proves durable, or whether it becomes another crowded trade dressed up as inevitability, is the question for the next stage of the AI investment debate.