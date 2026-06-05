Up:



Marvell +28.52% : It did not necessarily need proving, but when Jensen Huang says a company is going to be worth USD 1 trillion, the market tends to listen. That is what happened to Marvell this week, with the stock rising 24% at the open following the Nvidia CEO’s comments.



Twilio +18.54% : A change of trend for the US company. AI, once seen as a threat to the software sector as a whole, is now driving Twilio’s growth by allowing its voice agents to handle an unlimited number of calls simultaneously.



Raspberry +28.96% : What better way to ride the AI wave than a guidance upgrade? The computer hardware designer and assembler raised its outlook, supported by solid industrial demand and a sharp expected increase in profitability, against a backdrop of growing needs in embedded computing and connected infrastructure.



EasyJet +18.52% : Castlelake has not yet made a formal offer, but its declared interest was enough to lift the stock. Investors are betting on the possibility of a bid, in a context where easyJet believes its valuation has been weakened by fuel-price pressures and tensions in the Middle East. Hewlett Packard +14.31% : The company reported record second-quarter results, supported by AI demand. Management therefore took the opportunity to bring forward its long-term financial targets by two years. The stock was up 36% after hours.



Down:

FedEx -19.61% : The transport company is finalizing the spin-off of its freight business. The new entity, FedEx Freight Holding, has been listed since June 1. The spin-off was carried out through FedEx’s distribution of 80.1% of FedEx Freight’s outstanding common shares. Circle Internet -28.96% : Director Patrick Sean Neville sold a total of 35,000 shares for USD 3,750,986. The sale represents half of his stake; he now controls 35,586 Class A ordinary shares in the company. Strategy -24.29% : The tech company known for its massive Bitcoin-buying strategy has just changed its tune. Michael Saylor built his reputation on never selling Bitcoin, yet that is exactly what he did by disposing of 32 tokens. This sale represents only a tiny fraction of Strategy’s portfolio, but the symbolism behind the move was enough for the market. Broadcom -13.66% : The semiconductor giant has proved it once again: the market is becoming increasingly demanding when companies report earnings. The group posted results slightly below expectations and struck a tone seen as cautious on its outlook. The market reacted immediately, dragging Arm and Micron down with it.



Wise -13.28% : A report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed that the money transfer company is under investigation by Belgian prosecutors over suspicious transactions amounting to EUR 500 million. Wise said in a statement that it is cooperating with the prosecutor’s questions regarding its activities.