Rolled out on July 16 by the Beijing based start-up Moonshot AI, Kimi K3 is nipping at the heels of the best American models on benchmark leaderboards and even edges ahead on website creation, with Washington clearly irritated by this. However, before giving in to panic, let's look at the model's real bill, which tells a different story.

You know the script. January 2025, an unknown called DeepSeek wipes hundreds of billions of dollars in market value off the board in a single session and convinces the market that you can compete with the Americans for a fraction of the price. Eighteen months later on, here we go again, with blockbuster staging, and perhaps the catalyst Chinese tech needed to bounce back. On July 16, on the eve of Shanghai's major AI expo where Xi Jinping was set to make his debut at the lectern, Moonshot AI rolls out Kimi K3. A model with 2.8 trillion parameters, pitched by Moonshot as the biggest open-source AI model in history. For non-initiates, the weights are the model's brain, everything it learned during training. Moonshot says it will publish them on July 27, and properly equipped companies will then, license in hand, be able to download it, install it on their own servers and customize it to taste, while OpenAI and Anthropic keep theirs under lock and key and sell metered access. Beijing has turned it into a tool of power. That same day, in Shanghai 29 countries signed the founding act of WAICO, a global AI cooperation organization designed for emerging countries, according to Reuters.

Behind the machine is a Pink Floyd fan. Yang Zhilin, who studied at Tsinghua and then Carnegie Mellon, named his company in Chinese Yuezhi Anmian as a nod to The Dark Side of the Moon.

Almost as strong as the Americans

Look at the leaderboards. On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, Kimi K3 posts 57, just behind Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 (60) and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol (59). On WebDev Arena, the ranking dedicated to building web interfaces, it has even temporarily climbed into first place, ahead of Fable 5. Code is already one of the most concrete and most monetized outlets for generative AI. David Sacks, former AI czar and now co-chair of the White House science council, summed up the mood with a spare "this is concerning".

Source: Artificial Analysis

At Moonshot, they are managing a rich person's problem. Too much demand, not enough servers, new K3 subscriptions have been suspended since Sunday. According to Bloomberg, the company is wrapping up a funding round that values it at $31.5bn, will open talks as soon as August for a final round that could rise to $50bn, and is targeting a Hong Kong listing as early as this year. Its annualized recurring revenue is said to have climbed from more than $200m in April to more than $300m in June. Alibaba and Tencent are among the investors.

The low-cost illusion

On paper, it looks great. Kimi K3 charges $3 per million input tokens and $15 for output, while GPT-5.6 Sol asks $5 and $30, and Fable 5 a full $10 and $50. Two to three times cheaper than the Americans, the dream. Except the model is a glutton. To reach the same score as Sol, it needs nearly 4 times more tokens. The savings evaporate in real use. Jefferies even estimates an extra cost of about 75% for equal intelligence, while Artificial Analysis, using its own methodology, brings the two models to near parity. The takeaway is simple: the low-cost story is overstated without being a fraud. Moonshot is not hiding it either, its prices jumped 223% versus the previous model, rarely seen from a Chinese player, and K3 now sits among the country's most expensive APIs, according to the broker.

Another asterisk is where the performance comes from. Anthropic accuses Moonshot of taking part, alongside DeepSeek and MiniMax, in a broad operation to extract Claude's capabilities: some 24,000 fraudulent accounts and more than 16m exchanges in total, a technique known as distillation. Nothing publicly proves K3 owes its performance to this practice, Jefferies simply notes that its costly operation is consistent with the hypothesis. The star pupil may have glanced at the neighbor's paper.

Huawei, the big winner in the standoff

That leaves the uncomfortable question: what chips is all this running on? Moonshot will not say, and neither will its Chinese rivals. On the US side, Washington blocks China from getting Nvidia's best chips and allows, under license, only the previous generation. On the Chinese side, Beijing is turning those same chips away at customs, a move widely seen as a way to push its champions toward domestic silicon. The result is that almost nothing moves through official channels, the Commerce Department acknowledged to Congress in mid-July, according to CNBC. Smuggling, meanwhile, is thriving: at least $1bn of banned processors made their way to China in three months in spring 2025, according to the Financial Times. In the middle, Nvidia is paying the bill. Its revenue from customers based in China fell 21% in the fiscal year ended in January, its biggest decline across all regions.

The big winner from this two-way blockade is Huawei. Beijing is pushing it as a national champion, and the best students are following. DeepSeek trained part of its latest model on its Ascend chips, and ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba have moved closer to the group to secure new orders, according to Reuters. At the Shanghai expo, Huawei drew attention with the Atlas 950 SuperPoD, a system that makes more than a thousand chips work as a single machine. But it takes 14 times more chips and 7.4 times more electricity than an Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 system, according to Jefferies. China's shortfall in leading-edge lithography is being made up with volume, and that race to scale promises massive investment in the country's foundries, led by SMIC, the broker estimates.

For OpenAI and Anthropic, the real danger goes beyond K3's score, and even its bill. China is putting on the table intelligence that is close to the frontier, which a government or company can install on its own servers, bundled with the diplomatic offer that comes with it. It does not need to be better or cheaper, just good enough that the rest of the world stops waiting for permission from Silicon Valley. The shift has already started: Composer, the in-house model from Cursor, the coding tool that SpaceX just bought for $60bn, is built on the open weights of Kimi K2.5, K3's predecessor, by Cursor's own admission. The timing does not help. Both Americans filed confidential IPO paperwork in June: Anthropic could go as soon as the fall, while OpenAI would be looking more at 2027, according to Bloomberg. They will need to convince investors their lead is still worth the price being asked.