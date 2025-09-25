This has been the narrative in recent weeks: markets are rising because the Fed is going to cut rates. While lowering the cost of capital is in principle positive for risky assets, history shows that stock performance is not necessarily better after Fed rate cuts.

This was highlighted by US strategist Charlie Bilello. He calculated the performance of the S&P 500 after Fed rate cuts since 1982, over a 6-month, 1-year, 2-year, 3-year, and 4-year horizon. All of this was compared to the index's performance over all periods, over the same time horizons.

Source: Charlie Bilello

The results are quite counterintuitive, as performance is weaker after a rate cut than over any other period.

How can this be explained? First, because financial markets always anticipate: when the Fed cuts rates, this is usually already anticipated by the market.

Secondly, because there are situations where the Fed cuts rates for the wrong reasons. In other words, because the economy is in recession. This was the case in 2008, for example. This is obviously not a favorable environment for risky assets.

The reassuring conclusion is that if the Fed did not cut rates as much as expected (or even at all), it would NOT be a disaster for the markets.

In 2024, we saw a situation where the market was anticipating six or seven rate cuts, but as the US economy performed well, expectations fell to zero. Why? Because data showed that the US economy was strong and there was no need for the Fed to rush into action.

As long as economic growth and corporate earnings are both solid, then stocks can continue to rise.