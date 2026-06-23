After the stock-market explosion in AI-related names in recent months, S&P factor baskets tied to "Momentum," "High Beta" and "Growth" have outperformed the U.S. market at an extreme pace over the past four months, raising the risk of a backlash.

Statistically, the performance of these three factors over the last 84 trading sessions (about four months) is more than two standard deviations above their five-year average, and more than three standard deviations for the Momentum factor. That does not necessarily mean companies exposed to these factors are in a bubble, but it does mean the trend is historically very stretched over the short to medium term.In the past, that kind of outperformance has often gone hand in hand with underperformance in the months that followed. The U.S. market also went through a fairly similar stretch in the spring of last year, with an extreme close to today’s level reached in July 2025. From that period, the Russell 2000 began to outperform the Nasdaq 100 for about six months.By contrast, the "Minimum Volatility" factor could reclaim leadership over the coming months, giving the semiconductor trend and other industries benefiting from the development of AI room to breathe. This factor has been the most neglected in recent months, while the "Quality" and "Small Caps" factors regained some traction in June.Given the current factor composition, Micron, Nvidia, Broadcom, Lam Research and Alphabet are among the stocks most exposed to profit-taking if flows move away from the strongest segments of recent months. Conversely, the stocks best positioned to capture a rotation toward Low Volatility are primarily companies with more defensive or more recurring revenue streams, such as Duke Energy, Southern Company, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.Microsoft also appears on this list, a reminder that the rotation would not necessarily be a full exit from technology, but rather a shift toward more resilient profiles, less dependent on an immediate continuation of multiple expansion tied to AI.So over the next few months, we could see a rotation of flows out of technology and industrials and into more defensive sectors. Such a rotation would be consistent with emerging doubts about the sustainability of AI investment.