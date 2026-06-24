With the stock market explosion of AI-related names in recent months, the Momentum, High Beta, and Growth factors from S&P have outperformed the broader U.S. market at an extreme pace over the last four months, increasing the risk of a technical "blowback."

Statistically, the performance of these three factors over the last 84 trading sessions (approximately four months of market activity) is more than two standard deviations above their five-year average, and even exceeds three standard deviations for the Momentum factor. This does not necessarily mean that companies exposed to these factors are in a bubble, but it indicates that the trend is historically overextended in the short to medium term.







In the past, such outperformance has often been followed by underperformance in the subsequent months. The U.S. market experienced a fairly similar period in the spring of last year, reaching an extreme near current levels in July 2023. From that point on, the Russell 2000 began to outperform the Nasdaq 100 for approximately six months.



Conversely, the "Minimum Volatility" factor could regain leadership over the coming months, providing a breathing spell for the trend in semiconductors and other industries benefiting from AI development. This factor has been the most neglected in recent months, while the "Quality" and "Small Caps" factors showed signs of recovery in June.



Given the current composition of these factors, Micron, Nvidia, Broadcom, Lam Research, and Alphabet are among the stocks most exposed to profit-taking if capital flows exit the segments that have been the strongest drivers recently. In contrast, the stocks best positioned to capture a rotation toward Low Volatility are primarily companies with more defensive or recurring revenues, such as Duke Energy, Southern Company, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.







Microsoft also appears on this list, serving as a reminder that a rotation would not necessarily mean a complete exit from technology, but rather an arbitrage in favor of more resilient profiles that are less dependent on the immediate continuation of AI multiple expansion.

We could therefore observe a rotation of flows out of technology and industrials in favor of more defensive sectors over the coming months. Such a rotation would be consistent with emerging doubts regarding the sustainability of AI investments.