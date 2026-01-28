In the world of finance, Japan is not an island cut off from the rest of the world.

In financial news dominated by the United States and Donald Trump, Japan is managing to carve out a place for itself at the start of 2026.

Riding high in the polls, Sanae Takaichi has called a snap election for February 8: Japan's prime minister is hoping to secure a clearer majority in parliament.

Rumours of the dissolution, then the announcement, weakened the yen, boosted equities and sent long-term yields into uncharted waters. Moves now known as the "Takaichi trade” and explained by the fiscal stimulus measures promised by the prime minister.

The Nikkei set new records in mid-January, approaching the 55,000-point mark; dollar/yen tested 160; and 40-year bonds crossed 4% for the first time.

Yet given Japan's weight in global finance, these moves have effects far beyond the Land of the Rising Sun.

Japan holds $5 trillion in capital deployed abroad, according to Bloomberg. As government debt reaches record levels, rising rates in Japan could trigger a repatriation of capital (because Japanese bonds become more attractive) and put upward pressure on long-term yields across the rest of the world.

The rise in Japanese rates could also call into question the famous carry trade - for decades, investors have taken advantage of cheap yen funding to lend in dollars. And there is always the fear that an unwinding of these positions could trigger a broad sell-off.

On Friday, the yen surged sharply after a "rate check” by the New York Fed. A technical procedure that signals a possible intervention by Japanese and US authorities. In plain terms, the market is being told that policymakers do not want to see the yen fall further.

The problem is, first, that the market tends to test these limits. And above all, as the Financial Times noted this morning in an editorial, there is the well-known monetary policy trilemma: you cannot have an independent monetary policy, free movement of capital and a fixed exchange rate.

Ultimately, interventions in the foreign-exchange market - Sanae Takaichi said on Sunday that her government would take the necessary measures against market moves deemed speculative - only have short-term effects. The yen's structural weakness is explained by decades of ultra-accommodative monetary policy and permanent fiscal stimulus.

It should be added, however, that the real issue for Japan is indeed stabilising the currency. The Japanese do not want a large move in the other direction - a significant reappreciation that would hurt their exports.

All of this means that Japan is being closely watched by investors as a potential "canary in the coal mine”. In finance, the phrase is a metaphor for an early warning signal. In coal mines, canaries were once taken underground. Highly sensitive to toxic gases, the birds would die or weaken before the miners, helping detect an invisible danger in time.