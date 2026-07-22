The 20-year Treasury yield ended Tuesday at 5.14%. Today and tomorrow, the government will sell $34 billion of long-duration debt, a live test of the price investors now demand to finance the United States.

At Tuesday's close, the Treasury's official 20-year par yield stood at 5.14%. The 30-year par yield was 5.13%, while the 10-year closed at 4.63%. Those are neither the federal government's average borrowing cost nor the result that today's auction will necessarily produce. They show the price investors were demanding at the end of the latest trading session to hold long-dated U.S. interest-rate risk.

Later today, the Treasury will reopen $13 billion of its 20-year bond. Tomorrow, it will sell another $21 billion of a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security, or TIPS. The first auction will put a price on nominal duration, which combines real rates and expected inflation. The second will reveal the real yield investors require after the principal is adjusted for inflation.

Across two sessions, the market will answer the following question: how much does the United States now have to pay to attract the world's savings?

The previous 20-year reopening, on June 16, cleared at 4.927% with a 2.75 bid-to-cover ratio (total bids received ÷ amount of bonds sold). Today's secondary-market yield is roughly 21 bps higher. The long end has already delivered a warning shot: the July 9 reopening of the 30-year bond cleared at 5.058%, effectively 5.06%. Bloomberg's historical auction series places that result at the highest level since 2007. Early in 2022, comparable 30-year auctions were clearing near 2%.

Figure 1. The July 9 reopening of the 30-year bond cleared at 5.058%, the highest auction yield in Bloomberg's series since 2007. Source: Bloomberg. Auction yield and secondary-market par yield are different measures.

The bond market is only one part of this week's pricing exercise. Alphabet and Tesla report after today's close, followed by Intel tomorrow, giving investors another look at the price they are willing to pay for U.S. growth and the artificial-intelligence buildout. The ECB announces its decision tomorrow after raising rates by 25 bps in June, which could shift the transatlantic rate differential and the dollar. The Fed meets on July 28 and 29, and the first estimate of second-quarter U.S. GDP arrives on July 30. Sovereign debt, equities, currencies and growth are being tested within the same eight-day window.

The dollar still has gravity, but its marginal buyer is more demanding.

The debate is often framed as a referendum on the dollar or a countdown to de-dollarization. But actually, investors are still buying U.S. assets, while paying closer attention to yield, currency risk, the path of federal debt and the price already embedded in U.S. stocks.

The Treasury's May international-capital data, released on July 14, showed that foreign investors bought a net $56.6 billion of long-term Treasury notes and bonds. At the same time, they reduced Treasury-bill holdings by $43.5 billion. Total foreign Treasury holdings reached $9.371 trillion in May. To me, this looks nothing like a buyers' strike. The numbers show that foreign demand can remain substantial while shifting across maturities and demanding more compensation for duration.

Now it's interesting to look at the composition of this demand. Official reserve managers once supplied a larger share of relatively price-insensitive buying. Today's marginal demand is more private, more mobile, more sensitive to currency hedging and relative value, and in some cases more dependent on leverage. The dollar system retains considerable gravitational pull... But the investors orbiting it have changed.

30.4%, 12.6% and 58.9%: three numbers, three denominators

Several statistics are routinely blended into a single claim about foreign ownership, even though they describe different groups of investors.

In Q1 2026, the Fed's Financial Accounts placed marketable Treasury securities held outside the federal government at $30.642 trillion. The rest of the world held $9.317 trillion, equal to 30.4% of the total. That category includes foreign public and private investors.

The Treasury's TIC data use a narrower split. In May, foreign official institutions, mainly central banks and reserve-management bodies, held $3.848 trillion. Compared with the Fed's Q1 total, that equals approximately 12.6%. The dates and reporting systems differ, so the ratio is intentionally approximate.

Private foreign investors held the remaining $5.523 trillion. That is about 18.0% of the Fed's marketable Treasury total and 58.9% of all foreign holdings recorded by TIC. In other words, almost one-third of the market is foreign-owned, but official institutions account for only about one-eighth of the market. The denominator has expanded faster than the official sector's holdings.

Figure 2. Foreign ownership depends on the scope being measured. Sources: Fed Financial Accounts, Q1 2026, and U.S. Treasury TIC, May 2026.

This dilution does not prove that central banks sold Treasuries in the same proportion. Their holdings remain close to $3.85 trillion. Marketable Treasury debt grew beyond $30.6 trillion, leaving more room for private investors to become the marginal price setter.

The same Treasury serves different jobs

Picture an auction room where everyone is buying the same instrument for a different reason. A central bank wants a liquid reserve asset. A money-market fund wants short, high-quality collateral. An insurer or pension fund matches long-dated liabilities. A mutual fund or ETF follows a benchmark. A hedge fund looks for a small price discrepancy that can be magnified with borrowed money.

The Federal Reserve's first-quarter data show the sheer scale of those different mandates. Money-market funds held $3.426 trillion of marketable Treasuries. The Fed held $4.000 trillion. The household and nonprofit category held $3.039 trillion, although that residual bucket includes entities such as domestic hedge funds and trusts and should not be read as a clean measure of retail ownership. Mutual funds, ETFs and closed-end funds held about $2.476 trillion. U.S.-chartered depository institutions held $1.818 trillion, while insurers and pension funds held roughly $1.801 trillion.

Holder category, Q1 2026 $ trillions Rest of world 9.317 Federal Reserve 4.000 Money-market funds 3.426 Households and nonprofits* 3.039 Mutual funds, ETFs and closed-end funds 2.476 U.S.-chartered depository institutions 1.818 Insurers and pension funds 1.801 State and local governments 1.561 Brokers and dealers 0.620

Table 1. Selected holders of marketable Treasury securities. Source: Federal Reserve Financial Accounts, Q1 2026. *The household and nonprofit category is partly residual. The $1.644 trillion statistical discrepancy is not shown.

These buyers do not have the same patience. A reserve manager values liquidity and safety. A private investor compares the Treasury with cash, corporate credit and local sovereign debt. A Japanese or European investor must also subtract the cost of hedging the dollar. Once that cost is included, a domestic government bond can sometimes offer the better return. Private demand can therefore remain deep while requiring a higher yield to stay engaged.

The tiny spread behind a $1.85 trillion position

This is where Treasury-market plumbing usually loses the reader... But the mechanics are manageable, and explain how a basis trade can quickly spiral out of proportion.

A cash-futures basis trade exploits two prices that should converge. Suppose a Treasury trades at $100 and the corresponding futures contract at $100.10. A hedge fund buys the cash bond, sells the futures contract and waits for the ten-cent gap to close. The expected gain is tiny, so the trade is usually financed with substantial leverage.

A simplified basis trade Cash Treasury purchased: $100.00 Futures contract sold: $100.10 Potential convergence gain: $0.10 before financing and trading costs Repo cash advanced against the Treasury: $98.00 Initial haircut, or equity cushion: $2.00

The fund does not borrow the Treasury in this leg. It buys the bond, then pledges that bond as collateral to borrow cash in the repo market. A dealer might lend $98 against a $100 Treasury. The $2 difference is the haircut, the lender's protection against price moves and liquidation costs.

If rates rise and the bond price falls, the lender can ask for more cash or a larger haircut. A move from a $2 to a $4 haircut creates an immediate $2 funding need. A highly leveraged fund must meet margin calls, renew its repo financing and remain within its lenders' risk limits at the same time. When many funds face the same pressure, sales that were individually rational can become synchronized.

A trade supposed to pull markets closer to efficiency ends up producing the opposite effect. It's the danger of leverage. The arbitrage trade supports cash-Treasury demand and keeps cash and futures prices aligned. But the vulnerability here lies in the funding structure. For now, there are no magic alternatives to monetizing a $0.10 price divergence.

Fed staff estimate that Cayman-domiciled hedge funds held about $1.85 trillion of Treasuries at the end of 2024, up roughly $1 trillion since 2022. TIC data showed only $423 billion at the same date, leaving a gap of nearly $1.4 trillion. The Fed attributes much of the undercount to collateral transfers and the difficulty of tracking ownership after Treasuries are pledged in repo. The gap is not entirely basis-trade exposure, because hedge funds hold Treasuries for other strategies as well.

Figure 3. The Fed estimates that TIC data understated Cayman-domiciled hedge fund Treasury holdings by nearly $1.4 trillion at the end of 2024. Source: Federal Reserve FEDS Note, October 15, 2025. The difference is not exclusively attributable to the basis trade.

From January 2022 through December 2024, the same Fed analysis estimates that Cayman hedge funds bought a net $1.2 trillion of Treasuries. Under the strong assumption that the entire increase went into notes and bonds, those purchases absorbed 37% of net issuance over the period. That figure describes their marginal role in new supply. It does not mean they own 37% of the Treasury market.

Regulation is moving toward greater central clearing. The Securities and Exchange Commission's compliance dates are December 31, 2026 for eligible cash-market transactions and June 30, 2027 for eligible repo transactions. Central clearing should improve transparency, netting and counterparty management. This will neither remove leverage, margin calls or liquidity risk.

China diversifies while Japan keeps its options open

China and Japan remain the usual suspects in any discussion about official demand, but their adjustments have been slower than the headlines suggest.

Figure 4: U.S. Treasury holdings attributed to China fell to $659.3 billion in May 2026, nearly half their $1.32 trillion peak reached in November 2013.

Figure 5: China’s central bank added 38 metric tons of gold in the first half of 2026, lifting its reported reserves from 2,308 to 2,346 tons.

Treasuries attributed to mainland China fell to $659.3 billion in May 2026 from a monthly peak of $1.317 trillion in November 2013. The visible stock has almost halved. Over the same broad period, China increased the role of gold in its reserves. Reported official gold holdings reached about 2,346 metric tons in June 2026, after successive increases during the first half of the year.

It is striking to see the contrast, and very tempting to jump to easy conclusions. Although many market commentators believe China may be swapping dollars for gold, there is currently no clear evidence that this is a deliberate strategy. Those two movements indicate diversification. They do not establish a one-for-one swap from Treasuries into gold. China can sell Treasuries to manage renminbi liquidity, meet cash needs or rebalance reserves. Custody data add another limitation: a Treasury held through Belgium, the United Kingdom or another financial center may not appear under the China line. Gold also cannot easily replace the liquidity and capacity of a market exceeding $30 trillion.

Japan remained the largest foreign holder, with $1.143 trillion in May. Rising Japanese government-bond yields and the cost of hedging dollars have made local bonds more competitive, but the data do not show a sudden repatriation. Any shift is more likely to occur through maturities, new cash flows and gradual portfolio rebalancing than through a disorderly liquidation.

Why your mortgage rate watches Washington

Treasuries provide the base price for a large part of American finance. A corporate bond adds a credit spread to the government curve. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates are linked more directly to mortgage-backed securities, whose yields are influenced by Treasury rates, prepayment risk and market liquidity. Equity valuations also depend on discount rates that tend to rise when the risk-free rate moves higher.

The AI investment boom adds another, smaller layer of competition for capital. Technology companies, utilities and infrastructure borrowers are tapping debt markets to finance data centers, power generation and networks. That issuance can have an impact at the margin, especially at long maturities. Fiscal supply, inflation expectations, Fed policy and the term premium remain the much larger forces behind Treasury yields. Treating AI borrowing as the main cause would overstate the evidence.

The federal government also needs to sell more paper over time. The Congressional Budget Office projects a $1.9 trillion federal deficit in fiscal 2026, equal to 5.8% of GDP. Debt held by the public is projected to rise from 101% of GDP this year to 120% in 2036. Net interest costs are an important driver of the projected deterioration, while the Federal Reserve is no longer absorbing long-duration Treasury supply on the scale seen during the peak years of quantitative easing.

For bond investors, higher yields have two opposing effects. They reduce the market value of existing fixed-rate bonds, particularly those with long duration, and they improve the starting income available on new purchases. Holding a Treasury to maturity avoids realizing an interim mark-to-market loss if the security is repaid as promised, but it does not eliminate opportunity cost, inflation risk or the need to sell before maturity.

What today's auction can tell us

One auction cannot prove that the US has entered a funding crisis. It can still provide a clean reading of the price elasticity of long-duration demand. A meaningful tail (when the auction clears at a higher yield than the market expected), weak indirect bidding and a large dealer allotment (a high share of the bonds being left with primary dealers rather than end investors) would suggest that investors required a better price to absorb the supply. A stop-through result (when the auction clears at a lower yield than the market expected), broad end-user demand and stable repo conditions would support the counter-case that yields near 5% are already attracting buyers.

The broader thesis would weaken if foreign holdings continued to rise, official demand stabilized, auction performance improved and leveraged positioning declined without disrupting liquidity. It would strengthen if repeated auctions tailed, dealer inventories grew, currency-hedged returns deteriorated and repo funding became less reliable.

Those are the indicators worth following, rather than a single dramatic headline about the end of the dollar.

The US still finances itself in the world's deepest government-bond market, and foreign investors still own close to one-third of marketable Treasuries. Its advantage remains immense. The marginal buyer, however, is increasingly private, relative-value driven and sometimes leveraged. That buyer can be found, but the price of finding it is higher.

Conclusion? US dominance remains. But the courtship is getting more expensive.

Sources:

U.S. Treasury, Fed, SEC, Congressional Budget Office, Alphabet Investor Relations, Intel Investor Relations, ECB, BBG