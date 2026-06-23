Kevin Warsh's appointment to lead the Federal Reserve represents more than just a change in leadership. The former Fed Governor, who served from 2006 to 2011, has already begun to dismantle the institution's established norms.

Kevin Warsh's arrival at the helm of the Federal Reserve is more than just a change of face. The former Fed Governor, who served from 2006 to 2011 and navigated the financial crisis, has already begun to upend the institution's norms. A long-standing critic of excessive forward guidance and overly accommodative policies, he used his first meeting to outline a double departure from the past: a less talkative Fed and a Fed more determined to regain control over inflation.



The Federal Open Market Committee maintained interest rates between 3.50% and 3.75% by a unanimous vote, but the official statement was cut to half the length of those from the Yellen-Powell era and provided no clear indication of future moves. This brevity is not merely a stylistic choice. Warsh believes that excessive communication traps the central bank into pre-announced paths and limits its ability to react. The result is a return to a more opaque Fed, reminiscent of the Greenspan era, where every inflation, employment, or wage figure carries more weight in determining the rate trajectory.



Warsh seeks less communication from the Fed



Warsh is challenging the legacy of the last two decades, which was defined by transparency, forward guidance, and the famous "dot plot." His argument is a valid one: a Fed that announces its intentions in advance reduces its own room for maneuver. This critique resonates even more strongly following the 2021-2022 episode, when the central bank was slow to recognize the shift in the inflationary regime.



By shortening statements, limiting press conferences, and reducing explicit guidance, Warsh intends to shift the Fed from an inertial logic to a more adaptive one. Consequently, markets should no longer interpret his messages using the reflexes of the Powell era. In this environment, every economic release will gain importance, and the Fed could alter its course more rapidly if trends in inflation or employment justify it.



Warsh aims to settle the inflation problem for good



Despite an appointment initially perceived as favorable to rate cuts, Warsh has adopted a significantly firmer tone on price stability. The Fed Chair described inflation as a "choice" and asserted that the central bank "will deliver price stability." This statement carries even more weight given that Fed projections have raised the expected core PCE inflation to 3.3% in 2026, and 2.5% in 2027, still above the 2% target.



This firmness comes as the reacceleration of prices extends beyond a simple energy shock. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, began to reaccelerate last November, rising from 2.8% to 3.3%, while several alternative measures are also trending upward. In this context, the question is no longer when the Fed will cut rates, but how many rate hikes should be expected.



If this priority of returning inflation to 2% is confirmed, the two rate hikes already anticipated by the markets appear insufficient according to various versions of the Taylor Rule, which suggests at least three hikes. A more restrictive Fed may weigh on risky assets in the short term, particularly cyclical sectors, and support the dollar, but it could also reduce the risk of a much more brutal tightening later on.