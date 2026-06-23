What Three Analysts Say About Pierre & Vacances After Mubadala Capital's Offer

Yesterday, Pierre & Vacances shares ended the session up 4.85%, boosted by the announcement of a firm, fully financed offer from Mubadala Capital to acquire all outstanding shares of the company via a voluntary all-cash tender offer. This morning, three analysts are weighing in as the stock gives back part of yesterday's gains, down 1%.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/23/2026 at 05:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oddo BHF notes that Mubadala Capital's firm offer values the share at up to €2, subject to obtaining tender commitments representing at least 80% of the share capital by July 17, 2026.



The note highlights that the main shareholders, representing 58.6% of the share capital, support the transaction, and that Pristine's intention to tender (holder of 11.6% of the shares) and that of former creditors increases the likelihood of reaching the required threshold.



The research firm believes the offer represents a "reasonable exit window" for minority shareholders. It views the transaction as credible, while noting that the premium is about 35% versus the price prior to the announcement of the strategic review. Under these conditions, the analyst maintains an "outperform" rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €2.3.



This view is shared by TP ICAP Midcap ("buy" with a price target of €2.3), which nonetheless considers Mubadala Capital's offer "relatively disappointing" and not reflective of the group's potential. The analyst notes that the proposed price combines an offer of €1.79 per share, an exceptional dividend of €0.11, and a potential bonus of €0.10 in the event of a squeeze-out.



The research firm believes the 80% threshold required to launch the tender offer appears achievable, but considers it more uncertain that the 90% needed for a squeeze-out will be reached.



Finally, Portzamparc is somewhat more cautious and adjusts its recommendation from "buy" to "hold," with a price target of €2. The analyst also stresses that the key condition remains reaching 80% of the share capital by July 17, 2026, and points to Pristine's decisive role.



According to the broker, the risk/reward profile becomes less attractive at the offered price levels. The note also recalls that the FactSet consensus values the stock in a range of €2.2 to €2.3 and recommends tendering shares into the offer once it opens.