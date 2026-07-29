Every meeting is now 'live'.

The Fed had gotten us used to delivering decisions without surprises. That era is now over.

All meetings are now "live". In other words, you can no longer be certain of the Fed's decision until the statement is released, Wednesday at 2 pm ET.

Today, once again, the Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged. That's the base-case scenario, anyway. However, the prospect of a rate hike cannot be ruled out either: the CME's FedWatch tool estimates that this has a 30% chance of occurring.

This is a fairly unprecedented situation. In the past, Fed decisions came without surprises; there was no uncertainty when FOMC members began a meeting.

It highlights the shift in the era we are living through. Since the 2008 crisis, the Fed has developed forward guidance. It communicates extensively to reduce uncertainty and thereby ensure a smoother transmission of monetary policy.

However, Kevin Warsh wants to break with that practice. He wants a Fed that communicates far less and remains capable of surprising the markets. His predecessors believed predictability was their best asset. Instead, he believes that surprises can have a bigger impact on markets in the direction the Fed wants.

Since taking the helm at the Fed in May, Kevin Warsh has argued for more "family fight". He wants FOMC members to come into meetings with an open mind and engage in more animated debates, to ultimately reach a more optimal decision.

The end of consensus?

For years, Fed decisions have been highly consensual and rarely produced dissenting votes. That was, in fact, Jerome Powell's role: to build consensus at each meeting.

However, for two years now, unanimous decisions have no longer been automatic, as the Fed has faced risks on both sides of its mandate (jobs and inflation). Across the first four meetings of the year, there have already been five dissenting votes.

The presence of Stephen Miran on the board for a few months also helped increase the number of dissenting votes. Miran was a Fed governor between September 2025 and May 2026. He previously worked at the White House as director of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Athens, January 14, 2026

Today, UBS expects at least three dissenting votes. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, her Cleveland counterpart Beth Hammack, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari could thus favor a rate hike.

Indeed, the decision is far from obvious for the Fed. On the jobs front, everything is fine, last year's slowdown fears are no longer relevant. But inflation, meanwhile, remains too high.

Last month, it slowed more than expected, thanks to a sharp drop in energy prices in June. However, the resumption of hostilities between the US and Iran in July pushed oil prices back up and dashed hopes that there could be a rapid decline in inflation.

Above all, inflation appears not to be only an energy problem, but also tied to the strong momentum of the US economy. To see that, just look at moves in rates in recent days. Despite big swings in oil prices, rates only moved by a few basis points.

In recent weeks, several Fed officials have said they are ready to act if inflation does not come down quickly enough. Markets are pricing in two 25-bp rate hikes by the year-end.