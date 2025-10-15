Yesterday, Donald Trump welcomed Javier Milei to the White House, a few days after the announcement of financial support from the US Treasury. But criticism is mounting in the US, with Argentina accused of playing into China's hands.

Last week, the US Treasury announced the establishment of a $20bn currency swap and the mobilization of the foreign exchange stabilization fund to buy pesos. This announcement followed statements made by Scott Bessent at the end of September, promising to do "whatever it takes" to support Argentina. Since then, the peso and the Merval (Argentine stock index) have rebounded sharply.

The US intervention to stabilize Argentina comes at a key moment for Javier Milei, with legislative elections scheduled for October 26. The outcome of these elections will determine his ability to govern for the remaining two years of his term. Last month, the Argentine president suffered a setback in a local election.

The White House has presented the plan as an effort to bring stability to a regional ally. But this financial support is also causing some discomfort in the US, as the country enters its third week of shutdown.

American farmers are also expressing their discontent. In the trade war between the world's two leading powers, China has stopped importing American soybeans. Traditionally, China is the largest buyer of American soybeans ($12bn in 2024). But this year, no orders have been placed for the fall harvest. To compensate, China is turning to other countries... notably Argentina.

This double-dealing by Argentina may be behind Donald Trump's pressure tactics yesterday at the White House: "He may not win (the election), but I think he will win. And if he wins, we will stay with him. And if he doesn't win, we will leave." The US president concluded: "We're not going to waste our time."

Javier Milei is one of the leaders considered ideologically close to Donald Trump. He even attended the US president's inauguration ceremony in January.

On the other hand, Elon Musk took up Javier Milei's chainsaw when he wanted to cut public spending as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).