I hadn't planned on talking again this morning about the somewhat overly intertwined relationships between suppliers, customers, shareholders, and contractors in the artificial intelligence boom. That would have been three times in one week, which would have been excessive and made me look like a lazy slacker who rehashes old ideas. But anyway, I'm going to have to bring the subject back to the table…

I've already talked about the problem of the ecosystem being a bit too closed, so I won't go into detail again. The biggest concern is that the hundreds of billions coming in on one side of the infernal machine are consumed in the process and not much comes out on the other side. Maybe it's just a matter of time. That's exactly what investors who are throwing shovelfuls of dollars into the furnace are betting on. If nothing ever comes out, or too little comes out too late, it becomes a problem. That's one of the main reasons for the rise in doubt this week. Okay, let's not exaggerate too much: it's still just a shadow of a doubt. If you start to panic because an index has lost 0.5% after seven consecutive sessions of gains, you need to get your blood pressure checked. But the question is becoming mainstream, whereas until now it was confined to the circles of grumpy prophets.

Oracle contributed to the debate yesterday, indirectly and against its will. Silicon Valley's provocative media outlet, The Information, published a figure taken from internal documents belonging to Larry Ellison's group. On September 10, Oracle's stock soared 36% in a single trading session on the grounds that its small cloud division had seen its revenue skyrocket and would continue to grow at a rapid pace until 2030. This marked Oracle's symbolic entry into the AI elite, even though the market hadn't really seen it coming. However, The Information reveals that the $900 million in revenue generated by the company's AI business has… With Oracle's other businesses averaging 70%, the publication quite mechanically concludes that margins will decline in the future. Revenue is good, but profits are better. This obviously raises the question of the business model. IT giants have spent years building up huge margins by optimizing their solutions and multiplying the return on their investments. But since the advent of AI, they have had to invest heavily again, which is upsetting their balance. Microsoft is an excellent example. The group's CAPEX, i.e., capitalized investment expenditures on the balance sheet, amounted to less than $15 billion per year until 2019. In the last fiscal year, the bill rose to $64.5 billion. It is expected to reach $89.5 billion this year and exceed $90 billion in the next two years.

The gamble is that these expenditures are necessary to maintain these companies' leading positions and that they will ensure their next cycle of dominance and high margins. As mentioned above, time will tell. Will these efforts pay off in two years, five years, or never? This is the paradox of AI at the moment, and it is what is raising questions today. Except for hardware suppliers, i.e., chip and server manufacturers, who are currently turning investments into record margins. Semiconductor and system vendors are the real beneficiaries of the AI boom. The end buyers of these semiconductors are only the potential beneficiaries.

The other hot topic on the markets at the moment, if we disregard the political decline in France, is the surge in gold prices. The ounce has just passed the symbolic $4,000 mark. The 2025 gold rush has led to a 52% increase in the price of the precious metal since the beginning of the year. It is investors' favorite bulwark against doubts about the strength of the economy in the Trump II world. The recent surge is largely due to the dollar's loss of its safe-haven status. Investors are shifting their assets to gold and even cryptocurrencies, as bitcoin is considered by some to be safer than the greenback. Who could have said that fifteen years ago?

In Asia-Pacific, the Nikkei 225 ended up falling slightly in Japan, after celebrating the arrival in power of Sanae Takaichi, a prime minister who supports low interest rates. After a public holiday, Hong Kong resumed trading down 0.8% in the wake of US tech stocks. Mainland China will not reopen until tomorrow, after a whole week of twiddling its thumbs. South Korea is also closed for a second consecutive public holiday. Taiwan resumed trading down 0.5%. In Australia, the ASX posted a third session of miniscule declines. India is trading around equilibrium. European leading indicators are once again hesitant.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: industrial production CVS GM in Germany; in the United States, DOE crude oil inventories and consumer confidence. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,031.77

: US$4,031.77 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.93

: US$65.93 United States 10 years : 4.12%

: 4.12% BITCOIN: US$121,246

In corporate news:

AstraZeneca's blood pressure medication proves effective in a late-stage clinical trial.

The Financial Conduct Authority estimates the cost of car finance mis-selling to banks will be GBP8.2 billion, lower than previously forecasted.

Airtasker broadens media partnership with Channel 4, securing a £2.5 million investment.

broadens media partnership with Channel 4, securing a £2.5 million investment. BMW revises its 2025 earnings forecast downward due to weaker demand in China and US tariffs, despite an 8.8% increase in Q3 sales.

revises its 2025 earnings forecast downward due to weaker demand in China and US tariffs, despite an 8.8% increase in Q3 sales. NCC AB commissioned to construct a new parking facility in southern Stockholm for 200 million kronor.

commissioned to construct a new parking facility in southern Stockholm for 200 million kronor. Verisure sets IPO price at 13.25 euros per share, begins trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

sets IPO price at 13.25 euros per share, begins trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Prisma Properties signs a 20-year lease agreement with KFC in Värnamo.

signs a 20-year lease agreement with KFC in Värnamo. JPMorgan's Peter Scher to retire next spring; CEO Jamie Dimon supports easing quarterly earnings requirements and highlights $2 billion annual AI investment.

Tesla introduces more affordable versions of Model Y and Model 3.

introduces more affordable versions of Model Y and Model 3. Intercontinental Exchange invests up to $2 billion in Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market.

invests up to $2 billion in Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market. Walt Disney acquires rights to 'Impossible Creatures' book series for a new film franchise and partners with GM for in-vehicle streaming via Disney+.

acquires rights to 'Impossible Creatures' book series for a new film franchise and partners with GM for in-vehicle streaming via Disney+. OpenAI and Anthropic consider using investor funds to settle potential lawsuits while expanding operations in Canada and India.

Anthropic consider using investor funds to settle potential lawsuits while expanding operations in Canada and India. Elon Musk's xAI nears a $20 billion financing round, partly through Nvidia's equity investment.

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $966 million.

ordered to pay $966 million. Stellantis and GM face potential revocation of $19.56 billion in clean energy funding by the US government.

