European markets were shaken out of their torpor yesterday by the bullish surge in the healthcare sector, on the grounds that the Trump administration's treatment of the sector will be less punitive than expected. Meanwhile, one record after another is being broken on Wall Street, which has been largely unaffected by the country's budgetary paralysis, at least if it does not last too long.

When you do my job, which is to entertain you by gossiping at dawn about the latest financial news, it is sometimes tempting to dip into the archives the day after a holiday to fulfil your obligations. Writing with a dry mouth, on aspirin and sleep deprived, encourages laziness. Especially when none of your colleagues seem to have bothered to stick to their schedules. In short, last night, the team celebrated the start of autumn and the arrival of four new professionals, as AOF news agency joined MarketScreener on 1 October.

So this morning, I resisted the temptation to refresh an old column and try to serve it up to you as if it were brand new. That won't prevent a few repetitions, since with the American markets, it's a bit like Groundhog Day in 2025. The three major Wall Street indices (i.e. the S&P 500 for completeness, the Nasdaq 100 for the tech thrill and the Dow Jones for tradition) each hit new record highs. The doubts that emerged last week, while not entirely dispelled, have been swept under the carpet. And never mind that the United States has been facing a budget deadlock for the past 24 hours, due to a lack of agreement on federal spending between the country's two political blocs.

Europe was not to be outdone yesterday. In fact, it had one of its best sessions in recent memory. Those of you who are familiar with the contents of the indices, and I know there are many of you, will have deduced from the sharp rises in the Swiss SMI and the Belgian Bel 20 that the healthcare sector had a good day. In fact, all of Europe's laboratories, manufacturers and medical equipment producers ended the day sharply higher. When Roche and Sanofi gain 8%, something is happening. In this case, it was an agreement signed between the Trump administration and Pfizer that sparked the rally.

I'll spare you the details and get straight to the point: the worst-case scenario imagined by investors for relations between the White House and the pharmaceutical industry did not materialize. As a result, the risk premium that made healthcare one of the worst-performing sectors on the stock market this year has been significantly reduced. Hence the surge in companies in the sector. To draw a parallel with the recent negotiations on customs duties, the situation in the sector is not as favourable as it was on 1 January, but it is less damaging than might have been feared.

Everything is relative. Incidentally, Trump's strategy has worked again: the pharmaceutical industry will pay its share of customs duties while agreeing to reduce its sales prices in the United States in exchange for the administration dropping its most extreme threats. The White House is getting almost everything it wants. Returning to the impact of the rise in healthcare stocks in Europe, the German DAX and French CAC 40, which are less rich in healthcare stocks than the SMI and Bel 20, still gained 0.98% and 0.9% respectively yesterday.

In other news, the first shutdown in seven years in the United States did not derail local equity markets, which were buoyed by poor employment figures in the ADP survey. These figures reinforce the prospect of a rate cut later this month. Staying with central banks, the Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump's request for the immediate removal of Governor Lise Cook. The saga therefore continues. Returning to the shutdown, Vice-President JD Vance believes that an agreement could be reached in the short term, which would avoid layoffs in federal jobs. Financiers are not overly concerned if the deadlock does not last long. They would be more worried if the situation dragged on.

In Asia-Pacific, the theme of artificial intelligence is boosting technology stocks, particularly in South Korea. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have announced preliminary agreements with OpenAI to supply memory chips to the data centres of the Stargate AI infrastructure project in the United States. The KOSPI index gained 2.8% at the end of trading. Other markets are showing similar optimism: Sydney gained 1.1%, Tokyo around 1% and Mumbai 0.9%. Taiwan, another market rich in technology stocks, rose 1.6%. In Hong Kong, technology enabled the Hang Seng to post a third consecutive session of gains, up 1.6% and reaching a new high since 2021. The Chinese mainland market is closed until 8 October inclusive for Golden Week, a long traditional holiday period in the country. European leading indicators are bullish. It's time for me to contribute to the pharmaceutical sector's rebound by taking my first ibuprofen of the day.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the consumer price index in Switzerland; the unemployment rate in the eurozone; in the United States, Challenger layoffs, new jobless claims, durable goods orders, and factory orders. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,869.58

: US$3,869.58 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.6

: US$65.6 United States 10 years : 4.11%

: 4.11% BITCOIN: US$118,501

In corporate news:

