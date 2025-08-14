After Tuesday's mixed inflation reading-headline prices easing even as core inflation stayed stubborn-Wall Street found itself in a state of watchful anticipation. The next act arrived this morning with July's producer price data and the weekly jobless claims report, and these numbers that could shatter prevailing bets on the Fed's next moves…

Numbers, of course, are never just numbers. In this case, they are the latest fragments in a long-running argument between the Federal Reserve, the market, and the economy itself. For 53 straight months, inflation has been above the Fed's 2 percent target—more than four years of stubbornly hot prices. And yet, the labor market, once robust to the point of tightness, has begun to show hairline fractures. That combination—cooling jobs but sticky prices—is the kind of economic conundrum as i can either mean "time to cut rates" or "time to hold steady."

Right now, traders are betting the former. The CME FedWatch tool shows markets fully pricing in a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's September meeting, with similar trims in October and December. It's a confident bet, perhaps overconfident.

Wall Street's patient vigil ended this morning, and the news was anything but soothing. July's producer price index surged 0.9% month-over-month—more than quadruple the consensus forecast—and jumped 3.3% year-over-year, well above the 2.5% expectation. That's not a rounding error; it's a cannon blast through the calm that had settled over the futures market earlier this week.

For the Federal Reserve, the message is clear enough to sting: inflationary pressures are not only alive, they are thriving. And not just in the consumer basket—these are wholesale prices, the input costs that flow through the arteries of the economy before they even show up in your grocery bill or your next Amazon order. The implication is uncomfortable: whatever easing in headline consumer inflation we saw earlier this week may have been a mirage in the desert. The Fed, which was being gently coaxed by markets toward a September rate cut, may now find itself staring at the kind of data that justifies standing pat—or even sounding hawkish again.

Of course, economics does not happen in a vacuum, and these producer price spikes bear an unmistakable fingerprint: tariffs. The United States, under President Trump's renewed tariff regime, has been layering import duties onto a growing list of goods. While the administration prefers to frame tariffs as a patriotic bulwark against foreign exploitation, in practice they are a tax on the domestic production chain. Tariffs make imports more expensive; businesses that rely on imported materials pay more; those costs are often passed on through the system. And here we are—PPI rising like bread in an oven set too high.

Now, it's fair to assume that this is not the explanation you'll hear from the Oval Office. If history is any guide, the hotter-than-expected inflation print might be recast as either "fake news" from statistical bureaucrats or the fault of some disloyal underling. There may even be a few more empty desks at the Bureau of Labor Statistics by week's end, should the President decide that firing the messenger is a legitimate form of cost control. As for the tariffs? One suspects we'll be assured they have absolutely nothing to do with rising prices—perhaps even that they are somehow keeping prices low. After all, economic cause and effect can be remarkably flexible in a political year.

With producer prices galloping past expectations, the central bank's September decision becomes far murkier. Markets, until this morning, were nearly unanimous in pricing in a quarter-point cut next month. That confidence now looks misplaced. A Fed already uneasy about cutting into sticky inflation has just been handed the statistical equivalent of a bucket of cold water.

After the hotter-than-expected inflation report hit, futures promptly slid, with the Dow Jones down 0.41%, the S&P 500 off 0.44%, and the Nasdaq 100 falling 0.56%.

On the geopolitical front, the protagonists in the Ukrainian chess game are moving their pieces. Donald Trump has warned Russia that he will become very nasty if nothing changes after his meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday. The Kremlin leader is letting him talk for now, in line with his usual strategy. The Europeans are working to reduce the concessions granted to Russia in view of a ceasefire.

In Asia-Pacific, the rise of the yen is weighing on Tokyo, where the Nikkei is down 1.3% at the end of the day. Mainland China is up 0.2%, Hong Kong is down 0.4% and South Korea is flat. India is up slightly, while Australia is up 0.5%, erasing its losses from the previous day. European leading indicators are in the green.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the monthly GDP from the United Kingdom; the harmonized CPI of the European Union in France; industrial production in the eurozone; in the United States, new unemployment claims and the final demand of the PPI. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 97,983

: 97,983 Gold : $3,354

: $3,354 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $65.90 ( WTI ) 62.19

: $65.90 ( ) 62.19 United States 10 years : 4.17%

: 4.17% BITCOIN: $119568

In corporate news:

Eli Lilly increased the UK price of its weight loss drug Mounjaro by up to 170%, with the highest dose now costing £330 per month.

Tesla's sales in Norway rose 24% year-over-year despite political backlash against Elon Musk, bucking the downward trend seen in other European markets.

Eli Lilly signed a deal worth up to $1.3 billion with Superluminal Medicines to co-develop obesity drugs, gaining access to its cardiometabolic drug discovery platform.

Tapestry's shares fell 12% after forecasting lower annual profit due to $160 million in new U.S. tariffs, despite strong Coach brand sales.

Nvidia and the U.S. National Science Foundation pledged $152 million to support AI2 in developing open AI models for scientific research.

Deere & Co cut its annual profit outlook as Q3 profit and revenue dropped due to weaker volumes and U.S. tariffs, despite beating analyst expectations.

Equinix signed multiple advanced nuclear power deals to fuel its data centers, including orders for fission energy and microreactors.

Oracle and Google Cloud partnered to integrate Gemini AI models into Oracle’s cloud services and business applications.

Costco decided not to sell the abortion pill mifepristone at its pharmacies, citing lack of demand and pressure from faith-based groups.

JD.com's Q2 profit halved due to heavy spending in China's competitive food-delivery market, despite a 22% revenue increase.

Foxconn posted strong Q2 results, driven by booming AI server demand which surpassed revenue from smart electronics for the first time.

Alphabet's Google announced a $9 billion investment in AI and cloud infrastructure in Oklahoma, including a new data center campus and education programs.

Meta Platforms is under scrutiny after internal documents revealed its AI bots were allowed to produce harmful content, including inappropriate interactions with minors.

THL Partners is acquiring a majority stake in clinical trials firm Headlands Research from KKR for about $600 million.

Applied Industrial reported Q4 sales up 5.5%, beating estimates, and guided 4–7% revenue growth for fiscal 2026.

Amcor's Q4 net sales rose 43% year-over-year, boosted by its Berry Global acquisition, and it forecast 12–17% EPS growth in 2026.

Reliance Industries made rare fuel oil purchases from HPCL, suggesting a shift away from Russian imports amid U.S. tariff threats.

Cisco Systems projects higher first-quarter revenue than anticipated, driven by robust AI infrastructure demand.

