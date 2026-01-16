The market's favorite sport right now is rearranging risk and calling it insight. Capital is shuffling between trades with the confidence of a crowd that refuses to miss out but cannot agree on what matters. With a holiday looming, hesitation looks expensive and patience feels unfashionable.

Markets are beginning 2026 in a state of indecision. Strategies are being tested, convictions are provisional and the first options-expiry Friday of the year has arrived before anyone seems quite ready. With U.S. markets set to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, investors are trying to settle their positions early.

The urge to "rotate" is everywhere. Investors say they want alternatives to the giants of artificial intelligence, yet they keep circling back to semiconductors. The reason is structural. TSMC announced renewed spending plans, which sent a jolt through the supply chain. The biggest beneficiaries were not the household-name chip designers but the firms that sell the machinery and tools. Europe's ASML and American peers such as KLA and Applied Materials jumped. These companies profit from expansion itself, regardless of which chip ultimately powers the next wave of computing.

The broader tech complex, however, looks oddly restrained. The Nasdaq 100 eked out a 0.3% gain and ended Thursday's session at its intraday low. It is up just 1.2% for the year, badly lagging the iShares Semiconductor ETF, which has climbed nearly 12%. Investor faith in AI-driven chip demand remains strong, even as money trickles out of heavyweight technology stocks and into less fashionable corners such as small caps, materials and industrials.

America's small companies have quietly stolen the spotlight. The Russell 2000 is already up 7.8% this year, a performance that reflects both bargain-hunting and a belief that domestic, less-leveraged firms may cope better with slowing growth. It is also a reminder that rallies broaden before they break.

The mood is cautious rather than complacent. U.S. equities are heading for modest weekly losses, despite record closes earlier in the week and the S&P 500 hovering within 60 points of the 7,000 mark - a level many see as technical resistance. Banks have weighed on the index, battered by fears that a proposed cap on credit-card interest rates could crimp profits. The financial sector is on track for its worst week since October.

Earnings season is only just getting started, but early signals are mixed. Transport firms such as J.B. Hunt have disappointed. Banks like PNC have surprised on the upside. Bigger tests lie ahead next week, with results due from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Intel. Investors say they want “genuine earnings growth”. They are about to find out how much of it still exists.

Asia offers fewer surprises. Australia has logged a fifth straight gain, South Korea an eleventh. India and Taiwan are higher, Japan softer, and China and Hong Kong slightly in the red. Europe's futures point to caution as options expire and investors square positions ahead of a holiday-shortened week in the United States.

