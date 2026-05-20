After three tech-led losing sessions, US equities could use a shot in the arm to get moving again and pull the rest of global finance along with them. As luck would have it, Nvidia is due to report earnings this evening after the Wall Street close. But will that be enough to distract investors from the strains building in the bond market? That is the question.

The bright minds setting strategy at the big investment banks broadly agree that three things could derail the rally in US equities: politics, the bond market and an alien invasion. At this point, two of the three have moved into the danger zone, while the third remains unproven, despite the United States recently publishing its classified UFO files.

Bank of America has put a name to the dynamic that has been in place for more than three years: the boom loop. It rests on the rapid growth in US households' equity wealth: $10,000bn of gains in 2025, $9,000bn in 2024 and $8,000bn in 2023, plus another $4,000bn since the start of 2026. In simple terms, gains feed further gains and reinvestment, driving risk assets higher. To complete the picture, AI offers an obvious destination for all that money. This boom loop is therefore chiefly threatened by politics and the bond market. So far, the political element has been especially colourful, but not genuinely damaging for equities, except during bouts of acute volatility. It is the twitchy variable, lurching in all directions, but ultimately it has not weighed on indices for long, even though drawdowns, the gaps between highs and lows, have at times been spectacular.

The bond market is another matter. First, it should be said that the bond market does not in itself necessarily cause equities to fall. What matters is what it reflects, or what it implies. Second, it is harder to shift than the equity market. When it starts moving, meaning when it begins to show signs of stress, it generally does so slowly. And the mechanisms set in motion can have deep, sometimes structural, consequences. In any case, the effects go well beyond a simple decline in earnings per share or a dividend that comes in a little lighter than expected. In other words, the discussion quickly moves into serious macroeconomic territory, and therefore into imbalances that are difficult to correct.

The US bond market has started to move, and not in the right direction. The recent reacceleration in consumer and producer prices has set alarm bells ringing. The cost of US debt has risen sharply. After climbing steadily, the 30-year yield has just touched 5.20%. You have to go back to 2007 to find it that high. And 2007 is a rather ominous year in financial markets, since it heralded the huge financial crisis of 2008. Even if past underperformance is no guide to future performance, that is enough to put investors on edge. The market is starting to price in several new factors: the growing burden of US debt - which is becoming more expensive - and a Warsh discount if the Fed's new chair is slow to act on rates for political reasons, given that Donald Trump wants lower rates. other factors include a reassessment of bonds' appeal, since if they offer attractive yields, equities mechanically lose some of their allure; and a stronger dollar, because if Treasuries become more attractive, buying flows lift the greenback.

Each event is well understood in isolation and is not necessarily catastrophic. But no one really controls how they interact, or the potential for feedback loops to take hold. So the market has become tense and is still hoping for a favourable outcome in Hormuz, which would open the door to lower oil prices and allow investors to believe that the acceleration in inflation will fade over time. On that front, Donald Trump continues to urge Iran to accept a deal to end the conflict, but Tehran has an incentive to drag things out in order to weaken the White House and negotiate better terms. Brent crude is still trading around $110 a barrel, up 80% since the start of the year. To put it plainly, and to return to a Bank of America study from which I have already used the earlier figures, US inflation becomes dangerous for equity markets once it reaches 4%. Over the past century, when CPI inflation has moved above 4%, the S&P 500 has fallen by an average of 4% over the following three months and 7% over the following six months. In April, CPI accelerated to 3.8%.

Against this backdrop, can Nvidia's results reignite equity markets? We will find out this evening after the Wall Street close. The world's most valuable listed company has the power to pull the market higher by delivering spectacular results and dazzling guidance for the entire technology ecosystem. Will that be enough to hide the other financial ailments of the moment? I have no idea, but a degree of frenzy could build ahead of the announcement during the US session. In the meantime, Wall Street fell for the third session in a row last night. Europe is less exposed to selling in technology stocks, but it is hardly looking relaxed either.

Elsewhere, the EU has finalised the text of its trade agreement with the United States after months of negotiations. But the tariff war has almost become a sideshow. Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing last night seeking to strengthen ties between Russia and China.

In Asia, red is the dominant colour, with Japan down 1.4%, Hong Kong off 0.7% and Australia shedding 1.3%. Europe is set for a weaker open, while Wall Street futures are little changed.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,466.31

: US$4,466.31 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$110.83

: US$110.83 United States 10 years : 4.67%

: 4.67% BITCOIN: US$77,126.1

In corporate news:

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: