In recent weeks, Kevin Hassett has emerged as the big favorite to succeed Jerome Powell… Although another Kevin could steal the job.

The race for the Fed chair has been a saga that seemed to be nearing its end. "I think I already know my choice," Donald Trump answered on November 18 in the Oval Office when questioned by a Bloomberg reporter. He then stuck to that line for about a month, as media reported that Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser, was favorite for the job.

In early December, Donald Trump joked at the White House, with Kevin Hassett present: "I think a potential Fed chair is here. Can we say that? Potential?" Shortly thereafter, the Wall Street Journal reported that several interviews with finalists for the job had been canceled.

But in an interview published Friday by the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump reintroduced uncertainty, saying that he would decide between Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett.

Trump was already considering him in 2017

While Kevin Hassett has emerged as the sole favorite in recent weeks, it is indeed the two Kevins who have been leading the field since the question of Jerome Powell's succession arose.

In September, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent interviewed 11 candidates. He then held a second round of interviews with 5 finalists, just before Thanksgiving. Amongst them were the two Kevins, as well as Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, and Rick Rieder, Blackrock's chief investment officer for fixed income.

In 2017, when Donald Trump appointed Jerome Powell to lead the Fed, Kevin Warsh was already a contender. However, his positions seemed too hawkish and Trump found him too young for the role.

Kevin Warsh brings experience as a Fed governor from 2006 to 2011. He also served as an economic adviser to President Bush. Last Wednesday Donald Trump met Warsh for a 45 minute meeting at the White House.

Wall Street has made its choice

If Warsh is back in the running, it may also be because the other Kevin's nomination is not unanimous. In early December, the Financial Times reported that bond investors had raised concerns with the US Treasury Department about the possible nomination of Kevin Hassett, fearing he would be too aligned with Donald Trump.

According to Politico, members of the Trump administration have also privately voiced doubts about this candidacy. In contrast, Kevin Warsh has received the backing of JPMorgan's powerful CEO, Jamie Dimon, according to information published by the Financial Times on Friday.

Kevin Hassett's main advantage is that he has worked for Donald Trump for some time. He has led the National Economic Council since the start of Trump's second term. And he already served as an economic adviser between 2017 and 2019.

Donald Trump appears to want to take his time to choose. He has repeatedly said that he regretted giving the job to Jerome Powell. On the one hand, he wants to ensure that the next Fed chair will be inclined to cut rates, and on the other, that his voice will be heard.

In his Wall Street Journal interview, he said that he believes that the next Federal Reserve chair should consult him on the level of interest rates. "That does not mean-I do not think he has to follow our recommendations to the letter. But I am certainly a voice that matters and I should be heard."