The capital flight from AI into more defensive stocks gives Grandpa a good chance to explain how to manage a portfolio, even if he did not cash in on the sector's triple-digit gains.

I cannot dare to imagine the mood inside the offices of a tech-focused asset manager. One day you are popping champagne, the next you are sinking into despair because your holdings are down nearly 20% in a single session. You cannot ignore the fact that having no tech in your portfolio today is probably a mistake. And yet, capital seems to be finding those steady, blue-chip companies attractive again.



A quick recap here: AI has become the new flagship theme for investors running on energy drinks. That's easy to understand when you look at sector stock charts. Nvidia has risen by nearly 400% in three years, although this isn't the case for Air Liquide. However, behind these performances is a reality hitting investors right now. A big run-up very often means exposure to a big correction, especially at a time when markets are no longer rewarding exceptional results.



Take STMicroelectronics, for example. For readers who were positioned in it yesterday, you already know what I am talking about. The French company posted impressive results: EPS multiplied by five year-on-year, an operating margin rising from 2.1% to 7.7%, revenue up 26%, and gross margin improving to 35.2%. And yet EBITDA came in at $679m, below expectations, and guidance was seen as too cautious. This resulted in a drop of nearly 20% in a single session, wiping out $10bn in market value along the way.

If that reaction seems somewhat disproportionate, it appears to be driven less by the results than by the stock's prior surge. The shares are up over 110% so far this year. In 2025, the stock's P/E stood at 146, well above the 10-year average of 35. The conclusion applies to the whole sector: like a couple looking for an excuse to break up while knowing the machine is broken, the market seizes on the slightest negative signal to take profits.

Markets have recently shown a mild bipolar streak. As we noted yesterday in odds and ends, South Korea's Kospi has just taken over from Bitcoin in terms of the most volatile assets. While tech lets investors who get out in time lock in huge gains, it mostly exposes the majority to sizable drawdowns. That's not a situation Grandpa and his PEA have experienced, unchanged for 10 years.



Let me cut you off before you say it: Grandpa did not make as much money as those who bet everything on tech. However, because there is a but, he went through this period calmly, without fearing his portfolio would lose a quarter of its value in a day. This is a good opportunity to return to the principle of risk exposure when building a portfolio. Theory says that the more risk you accept, the higher the gains you can hope for, with risk reflected in volatility. Each investor chooses a level of risk that suits them.

In practice, the line is thin between "risk tolerance" and "blind overexposure." When a simple misstep on an earnings release translates into a double-digit punishment, volatility becomes a real crash test for your nerves and your finances.

Does that mean you should banish tech and take refuge in Grandpa's PEA? Certainly not. The point is not to reject growth, but to rigorously steer your asset allocation. If tech provides acceleration, defensive stocks, like Air Liquide or other dividend queens, keep your portfolio from flying off the road at the first turn.

In short, AI and semiconductors absolutely belong in a strategy, as long as you are willing to live with the roller coaster. Although if a 20% pullback is enough to ruin your nights, it may be time to ease up on the energy drinks... and ask Grandpa for a little portfolio advice.

To explore these opportunities, check out our thematic lists Low-volatility stocks, Dividend Kings or Artificial intelligence.