The pervasive reach of the US executive branch into sectors previously spared its attention is causing unease. Equity markets have turned edgy just as earnings season kicks off and the Supreme Court could, perhaps, issue its ruling on tariffs today. Or not. It is, after all, this autumn's cliffhanger. Meanwhile in Asia, China has broken an export record and Japan is dreaming of a supersized stimulus plan.

Sometimes, the usual logic of the stock market just doesn't hold. Yesterday was a good example. Normally, when inflation is lower than expected, investors assume the central bank might cut interest rates. December's US inflation did indeed come in slightly below forecasts, yet markets failed to rally. The reason? Investors still believe the Federal Reserve is unlikely to make any further rate cuts before Jerome Powell steps down as Chair in June.

To be perfectly clear, the inflation print did have a mildly positive effect, but the broader picture dampened sentiment. Wall Street closed moderately lower, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq shedding about 0.2%. The Dow Jones fell more steeply, down 0.8%, dragged by the financial sector. JPMorgan Chase posted robust earnings, yet Donald Trump's proposal to cap credit card rates triggered a wave of concern. It is the second time in under a week that the White House has signalled its willingness to meddle in private sector affairs: this after a foray into residential real estate. Business circles are unsettled, particularly given the concurrent pressure on the Fed's monetary policy.

After a raucous start to 2026, a few key dynamics have come into play:

Geopolitical tensions surrounding two oil-rich nations, Venezuela and Iran = a 9% weekly rise in Brent crude prices.

Questions over the Fed's independence, an institution seen as a pillar of stability = a surge in gold and precious metals (silver broke through the USD 90 ceiling yesterday).

Robust economic momentum in the US (AI-driven) and China (export boom) = gains in industrial metals.

US federal interventionism = sector-specific fears in banking (credit card rate caps), real estate (restrictions on institutional investors), healthcare (drug price regulation), and defence (pricing pressure on US Army suppliers).

These dynamics are not set in stone, but they are shaping the early-year landscape in financial markets.

Looking specifically at today's session, attention will turn once again to US financials reporting at midday: Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup are in the spotlight. Early this afternoon, US producer prices will be released. The Supreme Court may also issue a ruling on the constitutionality of Donald Trump's tariffs: a wildcard for the session. No one knows, except the Court itself, whether the decision will come today. But certain days are deemed more likely for such announcements, and this Wednesday is one of them.

This morning's headline news hails from China. First, authorities have raised the minimum margin requirement for financing stock purchases to 100%, up from 80%. This applies to mainland markets (notably Shanghai and Shenzhen) and aims to curb financial risk. Secondly, China has announced a record trade surplus, tariffs notwithstanding. Economist Lynn Song of ING offers a concise analysis. December's trade performance exceeded expectations, lifting 2025 export growth to 5.5% - despite a 20% drop in annual shipments to the US. Gains came from Africa (+25.8%), ASEAN (+13.4%), India (+12.8%) and, naturally, the EU (+8.4%). Leading export categories include semiconductors (+26.8%), ships (+26.7%), and automobiles (+21.4%). Traditional US-bound goods such as toys (-12.7%) and shoes (-11.3%) underperformed. "The structure of exports shows that China continues to move up the value chain," ING notes. Unsurprisingly, China remains the global supply hub, upgrading its capabilities and successfully redirecting trade flows despite US tariffs.

In Asia-Pacific markets this morning, South Korea's KOSPI flirted with ending its eight-session winning streak (it has yet to post a loss in 2026), but rebounded to close up 0.5%. Elsewhere in the region, markets rose - except in mainland China, where the margin hike erased earlier gains on the CSI 300, which closed modestly lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added another 1%, still buoyed by expectations of a bold fiscal stimulus from the Takaichi government. As a consequence, the yen is sliding into a danger zone that typically prompts intervention from the Bank of Japan. Western futures are far less enthusiastic, weighed down by US policy concerns, though not far from recent highs.

Today's economic highlights:

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,632.43

: US$4,632.43 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.05

: US$65.05 United States 10 years : 4.16%

: 4.16% BITCOIN: US$95,061.5

In corporate news:

