GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft), or their expanded versions BAATMMAN (Baidu, Alibaba, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Nvidia) and Magnificent Seven (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla), share a number of fundamental characteristics that explain their stockmarket and economic dominance. Recognizing these characteristics means understanding what enables a technology company to transition from an innovative player to an essential infrastructure of the digital economy.

These companies did not become giants with market capitalizations of over $1 trillion by accident. They have conquered colossal markets, set unmatched technological benchmarks, generated extraordinary margins, and consolidated nearly monopolistic positions. Each embodies a rare convergence of long-term vision, powerful network effects, operational efficiency, and successful horizontal expansion. Identifying the next company to cross the symbolic $1 trillion market capitalization threshold means identifying a company capable of becoming an essential digital infrastructure, establishing a global technology platform, and capturing sustainable value through significant competitive advantages.

Detection criteria

A future member of the trillion-dollar market cap club will need to:

Address a scalable and rapidly expanding global market

Create a technological platform or standard

Hold differentiating intellectual property

Use data as a lever for efficiency

Demonstrate growing profitability with capital discipline

Benefit from visionary and ethical management

Become the default choice in sector

Of the eleven contenders I have identified, here are the top five:

CrowdStrike: The digital defender facing the test of fire

With a market capitalization of $110bn, CrowdStrike leads the pack. Its flagship product, the Falcon platform, combines protection, detection, and response to cyber threats in a modular, cloud-native SaaS model.

Its target market—cybersecurity—is not only growing, it has become vital, systemic, and universal. The company now serves more than half of the Fortune 500. It dominates its sector in terms of technology, boasts gross margins higher than Microsoft's, and has spectacular customer retention rates. It capitalizes on behavioral data to refine its models and aims to build a "digital trust" platform that goes beyond simple endpoint security.

But CrowdStrike remains fragile. The major incident in July 2024 (a faulty update that paralyzed part of the global web) highlight

d the systemic risk of its centrality. Its capital discipline is also questionable, with stock option compensation deemed excessive. To reach the trillion mark, CrowdStrike will need to demonstrate organizational robustness and strategic diversification worthy of its technological stature.

✔️ Scalable global market

✔️ Technology platform

✔️ Data exploitation

✔️ Recurrence and expansion

⚠️ Room for improvement in governance

⚠️ Risk of technological concentration

AppLovin: The algorithm that rules the advertising world

Few companies display such a contrast between public awareness and stock market performance. With a market capitalization of nearly $128bn, AppLovin has become the hidden gem of adtech. Starting out in mobile gaming, it has transformed itself into an algorithmic advertising monetization powerhouse, with AXON 2.0 as its brain and the MAX platform as its playground.

AppLovin combines a model of rare efficiency (2.2 billion in FCF with only 500 employees), a massive user base (1.4 billion UA), and near-military execution capabilities. Its radical technical culture, strategic refocusing (sale of its game studios), and capital restraint make it a UFO in the tech universe.

Its market is huge—nearly $1 trillion in digital advertising spending expected by 2028—and its ability to expand, particularly into connected TV and e-commerce, seems limitless. If it manages to become indispensable outside the walled gardens of Apple and Google (Alphabet), it could become the advertising standard of the AI era.

✔️ Expandable market

✔️ Scalable AI platform

✔️ Radical product culture

✔️ Exceptional profitability

✔️ Visionary leadership

⚠️ Dependence on mobile ecosystems

⚠️ Cyclical nature of the advertising market

Palo Alto Networks: The backbone of global cybersecurity

With a market capitalization of $113bn, Palo Alto Networks embodies the perfect transformation of a legacy software publisher into a cloud security platform. Its three-part suite—Strata (next-generation firewalls), Prisma Cloud (cloud-native security), and Cortex XSIAM (AI-powered SOC)—forms a cohesive ecosystem that has been widely adopted by large enterprises.

The market it addresses is huge: global digitalization only makes sense if it is secure. PANW wants to be the guarantor of this. Its M&A strategy is aggressive (acquisition of CyberArk for $25bn), its profitability has skyrocketed (+$3bn in FCF) and its position as the "default choice" for enterprise cloud security is strengthening.

But flaws are emerging: slowing organic growth, risky integration of multiple acquisitions, and share sales by management. The potential is real, but will depend on the ability to orchestrate the whole without losing coherence.

✔️ Structurally buoyant market

✔️ Integrated cloud platform

✔️ Massive behavioral data

✔️ Solid profitability

⚠️ Asset stack to digest

⚠️ Prudent governance recommended

Snowflake: The uncertain backbone of cloud data

Snowflake remains a fascinating case. With a market capitalization of $68 billion, the former Nasdaq darling is attempting to reinvent itself as a pivotal platform for enterprise AI. Its unique, multi-cloud, scalable, and secure architecture makes it a potential global data operating system. Its AI modules (Cortex, Unistore, Native Apps) demonstrate its desire to establish itself as the standard.

But the financial reality is harsh. Operating losses remain high, stock option compensation has reached critical levels (up to 40% of revenue), and past governance has seriously undermined the company's credibility with investors. The new management team, led by Sridhar Ramaswamy, wants to refocus the company on long-term innovation, at the cost of short-term sacrifices.

Snowflake ticks (almost) all the boxes for a future giant. But it still needs to convince people that it is more than just a brilliant product: it is an essential platform.

✔️ Unique technological ownership

✔️ Data/AI platform under construction

✔️ Exploding market

✔️ Strong enterprise adoption

⚠️ Very uncertain profitability

⚠️ Governance needs to be reestablished

⚠️ Fierce competition (Databricks, hyperscalers)

CoreWeave: The invisible engine of global AI

With a market capitalization of "only" $53bn, CoreWeave is perhaps the most explosive gem in the bunch. A pure player in AI infrastructure, the company deploys giant GPU clusters to serve the most demanding computing needs on the planet. It has become a strategic ally of OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft.

Its business model—take-or-pay contracts, 64% EBITDA margins, vertical software integration—combines everything that GAFAM loves: technological standards, scalability, and barriers to entry. Its growth is staggering (revenue x3 per year), its technology is benchmarked at the top (MLPerf), and its hyper-specialized niche positioning protects it from commoditization.

But the risks are huge: dependence on a few giant customers, constant financing needs, competitive pressure from generalist hyperscalers. CoreWeave could become the "AWS of AI" (Amazon), but only if it remains the fastest, most reliable, and best capitalized.

✔️ Critical AI infrastructure

✔️ Proprietary platform

✔️ Strategic customers

✔️ Unmatched technological performance

⚠️ Customer risk concentration

⚠️ High debt

The roots of the trillion are already visible

CrowdStrike, AppLovin, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, and CoreWeave are not yet GAFAM companies. But they share the same attributes: technology platforms, global scalability, data-centricity, and monopolistic ambition. Each in its own way embodies an essential vertical of the digital world: cybersecurity, advertising, cloud data, and infrastructure AI. Their entry into the trillion-dollar club will depend less on their technology than on their ability to become the strategic obvious choice in their field. The next installment in this series will focus on the other challengers we have identified.