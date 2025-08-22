GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft), or their expanded versions BAATMMAN (Baidu, Alibaba, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Nvidia) or the Magnificent Seven (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla), share a number of fundamental characteristics that explain their stockmarket and economic dominance. Recognizing these characteristics is key to understanding what enables a tech company to transition from an innovative player to an essential part of the infrastructure of the digital economy.

These companies did not become giants with market capitalizations of over $1 trillion by chance. They have conquered colossal markets, set unmatched technological benchmarks, generated extraordinary margins, and consolidated near-monopoly positions. Each embodies a rare convergence of long-term vision, powerful network effects, operational efficiency, and successful horizontal expansion. Identifying the next company to cross the symbolic $1 trillion market capitalization threshold means identifying a company capable of becoming an essential digital infrastructure, establishing a global technology platform, and capturing value sustainably through significant competitive advantages.

Selection criteria

A future member of the $1 trillion market cap club would need to:

Address a scalable and rapidly expanding global market

Create a technological platform or standard

Hold differentiating intellectual property

Use data as a lever for efficiency

Demonstrate growing profitability with capital discipline

Benefit from visionary and ethical management

Become the default choice in its sector

Out of the eleven contenders I identified, the top five (CrowdStrike, AppLovin, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, and CoreWeave) were analyzed in this article:

Read the first part of this article on the top five contenders here

Here are the next five:

ServiceNow: automation as a global standard

ServiceNow (market capitalization of $182bn) has established itself as the leader in digital workflows for businesses. Its Now Platform enables the digitization of IT, HR, finance, and supply chain through a layer of automation and now generative AI (Now Assist). The addressable market is huge: process digitization represents several hundred billion dollars a year, and ServiceNow is already a key partner for US public administrations and large global companies. Its steady growth (nearly +20%/year in subscriptions) and expanding margins make it a serious contender in the compounders category. In the medium term, the company has the perfect profile of a mini Microsoft for internal processes. Its challenge will be to maintain its pace of expansion beyond large companies and increase its international penetration. If it succeeds, it could reach the $1 trillion mark.

Salesforce: CRM at a crossroads

Salesforce (market capitalization of $235bn) is the undisputed leader in SaaS-based CRM. With its Customer 360 platform, enhanced by Slack, MuleSoft, and Tableau, it manages customer relations from start to finish. Its strong foothold in AI (with Agentforce and Einstein) allows it to ride the current wave. But Salesforce remains a paradoxical company: growth is still solid, but slowing to less than 10% per year; margins have long been criticized but are improving; acquisitions are sometimes considered expensive, but they expand its ecosystem. Marc Benioff maintains a long-term vision, but pressure from activists reminds us that Salesforce must prove it can transform its commercial hegemony into financial discipline. Access to the trillion-dollar club seems possible, but less certain than for other players, requiring acceleration in AI and flawless execution.

AMD: Nvidia's rival plays its AI card

AMD (market capitalization of $266bn) is Nvidia's main challenger. Under the leadership of Lisa Su, the group has built a comprehensive range of products: EPYC processors for data centers, Instinct GPUs for AI, and Ryzen for PCs and consoles. Its business is being boosted by the rush to AI infrastructure, which requires exponential computing power. The AI semiconductor market is expected to be worth more than $650bn by 2028. AMD has already gained a foothold thanks to Meta Platform, Microsoft, and IBM, which use its GPUs to train their models. With the acquisition of ZT Systems, the group is further establishing itself in hyperscale servers. Its stock market potential is clear: if AI becomes as essential as electricity, AMD is one of the few suppliers that can compete with Nvidia (even if it is lagging behind) for a market cap of $1 trillion.

MercadoLibre: Latin America's Amazon takes on fintech

MercadoLibre (market capitalization of $119bn) is by far the most powerful company in Latin America. Its ecosystem combines e-commerce (Marketplace, Envios, Shops, Ads) and fintech (MercadoPago, MercadoCredito). In countries where online commerce accounts for less than 5% of consumption and access to credit remains limited, the potential is enormous. The group already has more than 139 million unique users, a credit portfolio of $9.3bn and double-digit growth in all its segments. At the same time, it is investing in AI to optimize logistics, credit and marketing. MercadoLibre is an atypical candidate: an emerging company in a region that is still under-digitized, but with phenomenal potential to catch up. Its challenge will be to maintain its margins in a volatile Latin American macroeconomic environment. If it succeeds, it could become the first global giant to emerge from the South.

Netflix: the streaming pioneer looking for a second wind

Netflix (market capitalization of $513bn) invented streaming and remains the global leader, with more than 300 million subscribers. Its dominance is based on a formidable recommendation algorithm, a global catalog, and now diversification into advertising, gaming, and potentially sports. Its margins now reach 25% and its free cash flow exceeds $7bn per year, making it a financial powerhouse. But the challenge is clear: how to grow further when streaming penetration is plateauing? Netflix is betting on advertising and AI (intelligent interface, improved recommendations) to continue its trajectory. Its high valuation already reflects a great deal of optimism. To reach $1 trillion, Netflix will have to convince investors that it can become the global entertainment infrastructure, not just a platform for movies and TV shows.

Palantir: the data wizard

Palantir (market capitalization of $371bn) is the darling of individual investors and tech enthusiasts. Its DNA: transforming oceans of raw data into operational decisions, whether for the Pentagon, the CIA, or manufacturers such as Airbus and Ferrari. Its platforms (Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, AIP) have established it as a key player in defense and now in generative AI. Its rule of 40 is close to 100%, its margins are colossal, and its balance sheet is a debt-free fortress. But Palantir is also the most expensive stock on Wall Street, a speculative totem that is bought and sold like a religion. Its CEO, Alex Karp, cultivates an aura of visionary leadership, and his alignment with US strategy towards China propels him as a strategic player. Could it become a GAFAM? Yes, if Foundry and AIP become the universal data OS. But at these valuation levels, the road ahead will be fraught with obstacles.

Six paths towards a trillion

Among these six candidates, ServiceNow and Palantir seem best equipped to replicate the trajectory of GAFAM: an essential platform, proprietary technology, and data-driven growth. However, caution is advised with regard to valuations. AMD is banking on exponential demand but depends on its duel with Nvidia. Netflix and Salesforce are already colossal but must demonstrate a credible second phase of growth. MercadoLibre is an emerging bet, fascinating but exposed. The lesson? The next GAFAM will not be an accident, but a company that becomes a given for hundreds of millions of users. The trillion-dollar club remains open, but places are expensive.

Read the first part of this article on the top five contenders here