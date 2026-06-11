WHSP Holdings Limited looks busy on paper, but most of the action comes from reshuffling the portfolio and booking gains.

Published on 06/11/2026 at 05:31 am EDT - Modified on 06/11/2026 at 06:02 am EDT

Australia's fiscal push into infrastructure is the single most important tailwind for diversified capital allocators on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) right now.

The country has allocated AUD 8.6bn in the 2026-27 Federal Budget towards significant infrastructure projects, making it one of the most concentrated infrastructure commitments in recent Australian history. Pouring that much money into the economy opens a long-term pipeline of investment opportunities across both debt and equity markets.

Amid this backdrop operates WHSP Holdings, a diversified investment house that sits underneath Washington H. Soul Pattinson, the listed vehicle that emerged from the September 2025 merger between the former Soul Patts and Brickworks.

The company allocates capital across five distinct segments: Listed Companies (ASX stakes for long-term compounding), Real Assets (property, agriculture, and data centers), Emerging Companies (high-growth businesses across energy, defense, and technology), Credit (corporate loans and structured debt), and Private Companies (unlisted businesses with a growth runway). Each segment is built to generate returns across every stage of the market cycle.

Big gains, thin core

H1 26 revenue jumped 65.9% y/y to AUD 818m from AUD 493m, although the story is simple: about AUD 325m of that came from absorbing Australia's largest brickmaker, Brickworks into the books. The business got bigger on paper. Take that out, and underlying growth is slim.

Net profit surged 604.3% y/y to AUD 2.3bn from AUD 327m, but most of that was driven by nearly AUD 1.9bn of gains from revaluations, asset sales and merger accounting. The cleaner number is Regular NPAT, which grew just 6.7% y/y to AUD 304m from AUD 285m in H1 25. That’s the real run rate, and it’s a lot less exciting than the headline.

The company’s Net Asset Value grew 14.6% y/y to AUD 13.8bn, up from AUD 12.1bn. It delivered a 9.7% return in H1 26, reflecting broad-based gains across asset classes and the impact of portfolio repositioning post-merger.

Net Cash Flow from Investments increased to AUD 334m, up from AUD 290m, driven by higher trading gains and income from the expanded portfolio, showing the underlying cash engine is still improving.

Holding the line

The stock has resisted well, up 10.6% over the past 12 months. Currently trading at AUD 43.9, this is not far from its 52-week high of AUD 45.1. That tells you the market has already priced in the merger story and portfolio reshuffle. Dividend yield reached 2.5% in FY 25, with analysts expecting it to inch up to 2.9% by FY 28.

The consensus has a lower target price for the share at AUD 40.2, implying 7.8% downside potential, which suggests the upside case is already baked in. Positioning is cautious. Both monitoring analysts give it a “Hold” rating.

Caution ahead

The numbers look impressive, although a lot depends on deals, revaluations and market conditions continuing to cooperate. If asset prices cool or exit opportunities slow down, earnings could look very different. Until the underlying income grows without help from one-offs, there’s always a risk the headline performance fades as quickly as it appeared.