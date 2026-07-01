Yet, as the stock touches the sky, investors must weigh whether this AI momentum can survive a looming slowdown in traditional automotive and industrial chip sectors.

Japan’s chip spending spree spells business for semiconductor testers. The country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is pumping 1.2 trillion Japanese Yen towards semiconductors and AI in FY 26. That’s nearly four times last year's amount.

This shift is part of a JPY 10tn public support framework aiming for JPY 15tn in domestic chip sales by FY 30. Since every chip produced by these new facilities requires quality assurance before it reaches commercial deployment, this funding directly fuels the testing sector.

According to a PwC report, AI, high-performance computing, and next-gen memory are pushing the industry forward, and the global chip market is on track to shoot past USD 1tn by 2030, up from USD 0.6tn in 2024. This AI hardware complexity is pushing the demand for specialized system-on-chip (SoC) and memory test platforms to record levels.

In this environment, the market's dominant test equipment supplier, Advantest Corporation, commands 66% of the global SoC tester market. This market dominance is directly translating into a remarkable financial performance.

SoC systems bankroll growth

FY 26 net sales increased 44.7% to JPY 1.1tn from JPY 779.7bn in FY 25. The SoC Test System segment fueled this top-line growth, climbing 74.2% y/y to JPY 767.4bn from JPY 440.4bn last year. This single segment delivered 68% of the total FY 26 revenue. Demand for testers used in mature semiconductors, found in cars and factory equipment, stayed weak.

FY 26 operating income increased 118.8% to JPY 499.1bn from JPY 228.2bn primarily due to the enhanced supply chain management and high-margin SoC tester business growth.

Consequently, net income jumped 132.9% to JPY 375.4bn from JPY 161.2bn.

FY 26 cash flow from operations stood at JPY 335.2bn compared to JPY 286.0bn last year. FCF grew to JPY 300.6bn in FY 26 from JPY 243.8bn in the previous year. An increase of JPY 228.7bn in trade receivables tied up a significant portion of this cash flow.

A pause after the sprint?

The stock price has generated enormous returns. It’s up 200% over the past 12 months, and the current price of JPY 32,230 is only about 8.8% below the 52-week high of JPY 35,350, suggesting investors still believe in the growth story.

Valuation is not cheap. The stock trades at 44.8x forward P/E on FY 27 earnings, representing a slight discount to its three-year average of 49.9x. The stock has surged because earnings have largely kept up, but the multiple has drifted a touch lower from its three-year average.

Analyst sentiment is supportive, with 16 of 20 analysts covering the stock rating “Buy” and he remaining four sticking to “Hold”. The average target price of JPY 34,895 implies an 8% upside from here. This gap looks well within reach if the company simply delivers on what it has already guided.

Growth with friction

The company has flagged a landscape clouded by geopolitical risk, noting that supply chain shortages could affect its own production and its customers' products. Any unpredictable business headwinds could shrink its valuation. Mature-node tester demand, specifically in the automotive, industrial sectors, remains soft, and foreign exchange assumptions carry two-way risk. An abrupt rotation in AI capital expenditure, or an escalation in export restrictions, could expose the concentration risk of holding dominance in the SoC tester market.