Bitcoin's range-bound price action reflects mechanical constraints from the options market, and a large expiry on December 26 could soon change that.

Bitcoin’s recent price action looks deceptively calm. For weeks, the asset has oscillated between roughly $85,000 and $90,000, frustrating both bulls and bears. To many observers, this appears to be a simple consolidation or indecision. In reality, the market may be mechanically restrained by option-dealer hedging.

Why $90,000 keeps rejecting and $85,000 keeps holding

As market analyst David noted on X, at the center of the current structure is a well-defined “gamma flip” around $88,600 — the price level where option dealers’ hedging behavior changes direction.

Above that threshold, dealers are net long gamma — the rate at which an option’s delta changes as the underlying price moves. In this regime, they tend to sell into rising prices and buy into pullbacks. The effect is stabilizing: volatility is absorbed, rallies fade quickly, and price drifts back toward the middle of the range.

Below the flip level, the behavior reverses. Dealers move into a short-gamma posture, where hedging becomes destabilizing. Selling pressure feeds on itself as prices fall, volatility expands, and moves can accelerate rather than self-correct.

As long as BTC remains near this pivot, the price is effectively magnetized. This is not a psychological standoff between buyers and sellers. It is the result of mechanical hedging flows responding to the options market’s structure.

The upper and lower boundaries of the current range are set at $90,000 and $85,000, respectively — the levels with large clusters of call- and put-related gamma. They act as a natural ceiling and floor, as dealer hedging flows automatically generate selling pressure near $90,000 and buying pressure near $85,000, repeatedly pulling the price back into the range.

Who is creating this structure?

This options setup is hardly accidental. Jeff Park, CIO at Procap BTC, believes that it is the result of two opposing investor behaviors. Bitcoin’s price is stuck because long-time holders continue to sell risk, while new buyers have not yet become aggressive enough to absorb it.

On one side are “OG” bitcoin holders. Many have owned BTC for years and increasingly monetize their positions by selling call options against existing inventory, alongside some spot selling. This introduces a steady supply of upside risk into the market without any need for fresh buying.

On the other side are newer, more traditional investors accessing bitcoin through ETFs such as BlackRock’s IBIT. These participants typically express bullish views by buying the ETF itself and, in some cases, upside options. That behavior does bring new capital and demand for volatility.

These flows, however, do not offset each other. When an ETF investor buys IBIT and sells calls, they remain a net buyer of bitcoin. When an OG holder sells calls on bitcoin they already own, no offsetting purchase occurs. The net effect is persistent selling of upside exposure and volatility at the market level.

Over time, this shapes dealer positioning. Market makers absorbing this call supply end up long gamma around heavily traded strikes. Their hedging behavior suppresses volatility and mechanically pulls price back toward key levels — precisely what has kept bitcoin trapped between $85,000 and $90,000.

ETF option buyers are positioning for upside, but so far, their flows have not been large enough to overpower the steady supply coming from native holders. The current range, then, is not a failure of the bitcoin narrative. It is a structural outcome of who is selling risk and who is buying it.

The December 26 release

This calm is deceptive. The same structure that dampens volatility can amplify it once the price escapes the range.

Vanna exposure — the sensitivity of delta to changes in implied volatility — is meaningfully positive. If volatility rises while price moves away from the gamma flip, dealers are forced to adjust hedges rapidly. In that environment, price does not drift. It jumps.

Importantly, this constraint has an expiration date. A major options expiry on December 26 removes more than half of the market’s active gamma exposure. When that happens, the hedging forces pinning bitcoin between $85,000 and $90,000 weaken sharply.

If history is any guide, the result would not be an immediate sentiment-driven trend, but a release of suppressed volatility. Bitcoin’s next decisive move is likely to occur not because narratives change, but because the mechanical constraints imposed by the options market are lifted.