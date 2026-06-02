Certain expressions invite a smirk, especially when they seem to defy logic. The "confidential filing" for a US IPO is one of them. One might imagine a manila envelope handed to the SEC by an intern in a trench coat, in a rain-slicked underground parking garage. In reality, within hours, the entire financial world knows that Company X is prepping its IPO. Confidential, then, but only in name.

The principle is, however, less absurd than it appears. A confidential filing allows a company to engage with the regulator without immediately exposing its figures, margins, weaknesses, legal risks and accounting blemishes to the public eye. It is a sort of behind- closed-door dress rehearsal before the final oral examination. The company tests the waters, refines its prospectus, polishes the rougher edges, and retains the option to withdraw if the markets catch a cold, all without having to beat a humiliating retreat. In short, it is a trial phase before taking the plunge.



So why does everyone know about it? Not just because an IPO mobilizes banks, lawyers, investors, PR firms, and a fair amount of coffee. Primarily because the company announces it itself: the rules permit it to proclaim "we have filed confidentially" without disclosing any of the contents.



Because the true confidentiality lies not in the existence of the project, but in the details of the filing. And even that secret has an expiry date, as everything must be made public a few days before the investor roadshow kicks off (at least 15 days prior).



Hence "AI giant Anthropic has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering", it is more accurate to write that "Anthropic has submitted an IPO filing to the US regulator that will not be made public immediately."