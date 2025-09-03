Donald Trump has this remarkable ability to make last spring seem like a distant memory. Indeed, it is true that the markets have experienced many ups and downs in just a few months. In bonds, tariffs triggered a sell-off in early April. Today, it is the prospect of these very tariffs being challenged in court that is worrying investors.

Let's get back to the start of things. In early April, Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs, triggering a widespread sell-off of US assets: stocks, the dollar, and Treasuries.

Each season has its own narrative

A week later, this last factor finally brought Donald Trump to his senses: with $36 trillion in debt, the United States cannot afford to have interest rates skyrocket. Donald Trump then put his tariffs on hold for 90 days.

Five months later, the situation is completely different. The tariffs HAVE come into effect. They are more or less in line with the figures in the "liberation day" table. And yet, US rates remain largely unchanged. Over the last three months, the 10-year rate has been in a range of between 4.2% and 4.5%.

So how can we explain this change of direction in the bond market? In the spring, panic gripped the markets and the "sell America trade" seemed to be the guiding principle for investors. Since then, everyone has calmed down a little. After all, the United States is still the United States. It has aircraft carriers, AI stars and all the rest...

A deficit to finance

The bond market is now more concerned about the deficit. This is especially true since, in early July, Congress voted on a new tax cut plan, which will further increase the deficit. Revenue from customs duties now seems essential to stabilize the situation.

According to the latest estimate by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), $4 trillion in revenue will be generated over the next 10 years. This is a far from negligible amount, given the $22.7 trillion deficit forecast between 2026 and 2035, according to calculations by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget at the end of August.

In the United States, as in France, the United Kingdom, and Japan, deficits are worrying investors, resulting in long-term rates reaching record highs. On the 30-year maturity, OATs reached their highest level since 2009, Gilts their highest level since 1998, while Japanese bonds hit an all-time high of almost 3.3%.

Can the courts reshuffle the pack?

It is in this context that a federal appeals court has invalidated most of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Pending a decision by the Supreme Court, these measures will nevertheless remain in force until October 14.

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that his administration would ask the Supreme Court for a quick decision on Wednesday because "we need an early decision." He warned of "devastation" if the tariffs he imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were overturned.

Even if the Supreme Court invalidated the tariffs, the Trump administration would have other legal means to implement its tariffs, including Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930.

According to Treasury Department data, the United States collected $142bn in tariffs in fiscal year 2025.