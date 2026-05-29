The idea of beating the market seems simple to many. They believe it's merely a matter of picking the right stocks, avoiding the wrong ones, buying at the right time, and selling before everyone else. In reality, it's far more difficult.

Beating the market does not just mean making money. It means outperforming a benchmark index. This appears simple on paper, although in reality, the majority of fund managers fail to beat these benchmarks over the long term.



For over 20 years, SPIVA studies have compared active funds to their benchmarks. Their findings are clear: in the US, 89% of domestic equity funds underperformed their index over 10 years, and 93% over 15 years. In other words, even professionals struggle to do better than the market average.



Finding a "gem" is not enough



Identifying a good company is not sufficient to beat the market. If everyone already knows a company is excellent, its price will reflect that. A company can be excellent without being a good investment opportunity at the time of purchase. To outperform the market, one must see something that the market has not yet fully priced in (underestimated growth, stronger-than-expected profitability, etc.).



This is the core of the efficient market hypothesis. Prices are not always perfect, but they rapidly incorporate all available information.



Winners are easy to spot... with hindsight



Of course, some companies beat the market by a wide margin. Apple, Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft have become flagship examples. However, they are primarily obvious today. With the benefit of hindsight, it is easy to say that Apple was "the" stock to hold in one's portfolio in the early 2000s. At the time, it was far less straightforward. Between March 2000 and April 2003, Apple shares lost approximately 64%.



This difficulty is compounded by the concentration of performance. A large portion of index gains often comes from a limited number of major successes. To beat the market, one must hold the big winners, buy them at the right price, and then hold them long enough.



A broad index has a simple advantage: it automatically retains the winners and allows them to take on more weight over time. The investor, however, must succeed in identifying them in advance and not sell them too early.



"Cut your losses and let your profits run"



Many investors want to buy low and sell high, although they overlook certain points. Markets often recover before economic news really improves. After a sharp decline, investors often wait for "more visibility." But by the time visibility returns, the market has already rebounded.



Added to this are psychological biases. Overconfidence leads to excessive decision-making. Fear drives selling at the wrong moments. The "herd effect" encourages buying what has already risen significantly.



The result? Many investors buy too late and sell too early. According to DALBAR, even if a fund achieves an 8% annual return, the average investor in that fund only earns 4% because they buy and sell at the worst possible times under the influence of emotion.



Fees start with a head start



Suppose you have overcome all that and made the right choices. You must now clear the hurdle of fees. Management fees, transaction costs, spreads, financing costs, and potential taxes... all these elements eat away at your final performance. A fund that achieves the same gross performance as its index but incurs 1.5% in annual fees will underperform once fees are deducted.



Time as an ally



Over long periods, performance does not come solely from good investment choices. It comes primarily from the time allowed for capital to work.



This is the principle of compound interest. Gains generated one year are added to the initial capital, then produce gains themselves in subsequent years. Performance compounds.



Imagine you invest $10,000 at 8% per year for 20 years. Two ways of doing it, two very different results.



Option 1: You withdraw your gains every year

You earn $800 per year (8% of $10,000), which you set aside. After 20 years, you have collected 800 × 20 = $16,000, and your initial capital is still worth $10,000. The final total = $26,000.



Option 2: You let your gains be reinvested

Here, your $800 from the first year also earns a return the following year (you earn 8% on $10,800), and so on. This is the "snowball effect" of compound interest. The final total = $46,609.



The difference represents over $20,000, simply because you let your gains work instead of withdrawing them.



This is the full power of compound interest. Rather than multiplying orders in an attempt to beat the market in the short term, it is more advantageous to stay invested to benefit from corporate growth and the snowball effect of returns.



So why do some still try?



Because beating the market remains possible. Some investors succeed, but rarely by chance; they often have an edge. This may come through deep expertise, a very long horizon, valuation discipline, or the ability to remain calm when others panic.



Beating the market over the long term requires outperforming an already highly efficient index, after fees, despite behavioral errors and periods of doubt. It is possible, but it's much harder than it looks.