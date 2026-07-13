Why most CAC 40 stocks now trade at the close

The closing auction now accounts for more than half of trading on the French equity market, according to a wide-ranging study published last Friday by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

According to the regulator, which devotes a 30-page report to the issue, the session's final trades now account for 53.5% of the amounts traded in CAC 40 stocks, versus 36% in 2018, a record level in Europe.



According to the market authority, this growing dominance is mainly explained by the powerful shift tied to the rise of passive management, notably index-tracking ETF funds, whose strategies require executing orders at the closing price in order to replicate the flagship index's performance as closely as possible.



The AMF also attributes the phenomenon to regulatory constraints that encourage asset managers to favor the auction, which provides

a single reference price that makes reporting easier.



It also appears that some participants use the auction to limit their exposure to high-frequency trading (HFT) strategies, which are less active during this market phase.



Finally, the AMF adds, execution algorithms such as 'VWAP', which calculates the volume-weighted average price, amplify the trend by automatically steering order flows toward the time of day when the market is most liquid, namely 5:35 p.m.



Growing fragmentation of execution venues



In this regard, the market watchdog notes that Euronext continues to play a pivotal role at the close by still capturing the bulk of flows traded during this phase, despite a gradual erosion in its relative market share.



But its analysis of transactions also points to a growing fragmentation of trading venues for CAC 40 stocks.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, only 46% of the amounts reported at any time of day were executed on Euronext, with the rest taking place on competing alternative platforms, led by CBOE, followed by Aquis and Turquoise, and then by over-the-counter (OTC) mechanisms, TP ICAP and a few 'dark pools', these parallel trading systems restricted to large investors (mainly investment banks and their biggest clients).



Euronext responds, the AMF reassures



Faced with the emergence of these new players, Euronext has recently launched new services to reinvigorate its offering, notably around the opening and closing auction processes in equity markets, two strategic moments in the trading day that are in strong demand from its clients.



Last December, the exchange operator unveiled a new feature, dubbed 'Auction Volume Discovery', allowing investors to place non-visible orders throughout the day without influencing the price-formation process, before those orders are matched against residual buy and sell orders at the very end of the session.



From the AMF's perspective, this greater concentration of trading at the time of the auction has not translated in any way into a structural deterioration in market conditions, nor into a decline in available liquidity nor a lasting increase in volatility.