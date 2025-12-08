The Federal Reserve's meeting this week has turned into an unusually close call, with markets pricing in a rate cut even as policymakers signal reluctance. Investors are leaning heavily toward a 25-basis-point move, convinced that cooling data gives the Fed room to ease. Yet the central bank appears set to push back on expectations for a faster cycle, highlighting how far apart markets and policymakers remain.

As far as cliffhangers go, central-bank meetings rarely qualify. Yet this week's Federal Reserve decision is being billed as the most contentious in decades. Investors have already placed their bets: U.S. stock futures inched upward on Monday, buoyed by an 86–87% probability that the Fed will trim rates by 25 basis points. A rate cut once seemed distant - markets assigned barely a 30% chance in November - but a mix of softer consumer spending, patchy labor-market data, and a sense that sticky inflation has lost some of its menace has tipped expectations decisively.

Still, unanimity is hardly guaranteed. In the view of Societe Generale's analysts, dissent is likely, and the hawkish flank seems prepared to weaponize the dot plot to signal that December may be the last cut for a while. The Fed is poised to issue a message of restraint: one that diverges notably from market expectations for a brisker easing cycle. Changes to the SEP, meanwhile, should be modest enough to avoid fanning hopes of a rapid pivot.

Underpinning this caution is a run of U.S. data that offers little reassurance. November's ADP report showed private payrolls shrinking by 32,000 - the sharpest decline since early 2023 - while wage growth slowed to its weakest pace since 2021. At the same time, jobless claims dipped unexpectedly to 191,000, even as continuing claims stayed elevated, reinforcing the sense of a labor market stuck in a "no-hire, no-fire" equilibrium. For a Fed eager to keep optionality, such ambiguity argues for a slow walk rather than a sprint.

The cut itself is only half the story; Chair Jerome Powell's remarks are the real event. As mentioned earlier, traders want confirmation that more easing is ahead. But economists caution that Powell could instead point to 2026 as a year of slower, more conditional cuts. Mixed labor signals and delayed data from the government shutdown have only added to the uncertainty.

This ambiguity has left markets in a tentative two-step: rising on optimism one moment, pausing to squint nervously at inflation risks the next. Small-caps, sensitive to borrowing costs, managed gains last week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also notched a second week of advances. Treasury yields, meanwhile, nudged higher as traders tried to decode what “data dependent” really means this time.

The week also places tech valuations squarely in the spotlight. Broadcom shares jumped after reports of talks with Microsoft on custom chips. Oracle rose too, buoyed by hopes that its own AI ambitions will eventually justify its debt-funded strategy. The enthusiasm is not universal: tech-led selloffs earlier this year proved that markets remain wary of companies financing AI dreams with balance sheets that increasingly resemble maxed-out credit cards.

Indeed, artificial intelligence seems to have taken a breather after a stunning bull run. Recent exuberance has even prompted Ed Yardeni - renowned for his long-standing bullish stance - to trim his overweight on tech stocks, a position he has held since 2010. He's particularly wary of the "Magnificent Seven", whose earnings dynamics are shifting. Yet he maintains a broadly constructive view on the sector, believing newer players will challenge the dominance of hyperscalers. To rebalance his allocation, Yardeni has upped his overweight in financials (whose earnings share in the S&P 500 is significantly underrepresented), as well as in industrials and healthcare.

IBM added a plot twist, with news it is nearing an $11 billion deal to acquire Confluent—sending the latter's shares surging nearly 30%. Meanwhile, Marvell was left out of the S&P 500 and promptly dropped over 6%. Carvana, by contrast, was granted entry and leapt more than 9%. Tesla, however, found no such magic. A downgrade from Morgan Stanley pushed its shares lower.

While America leans toward easier policy, investors expect Japan, Canada and Australia to tighten by 2026. China, meanwhile, announced a trade surplus topping a trillion dollars for the first time: a staggering milestone rooted in exports ranging from high-end EVs to simple T-shirts. Yet not all is rosy: Chinese auto sales continue to slump at home, even as exports remain strong.

Staying in the region, tensions between Japan and China escalated following a provocative air encounter between fighter jets over the weekend. The diplomatic spat was triggered by an unfiltered statement from Japan's Prime Minister on Taiwan, prompting a cascade of retaliatory measures from Beijing, particularly targeting Chinese tourism to Japan and import-export flows. China, incidentally, announced a sharp rise in exports this morning, which will do little to alleviate the trade deficits of either the US or Europe with the former Middle Kingdom.

European leaders are gathering in Germany today in a bid to support their Ukrainian ally, as part of a US-backed peace plan that conspicuously favors Russia.

In the macro calendar, the Fed's rate decision on Wednesday threatens to overshadow the rest of the economic newsflow. Other central banks - including those of Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Brazil and Turkey - are also due to meet. In the US, the delays in data release caused by the recent shutdown are gradually being cleared. Labour market indicators are on the docket this week, alongside September data on international trade and wholesale commerce.

The week began on a mixed note in Asia-Pacific. Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are up, while India and Australia are retreating slightly. European indices are mixed. Futures on Wall Street are slightly bullish.

