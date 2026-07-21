The closure or severe disruption of the Strait of Hormuz was supposed to trigger one of the worst oil shocks in modern history. Nearly 20m barrels of oil pass through this strategic chokepoint every day, roughly one-fifth of global consumption. Like many people, I was convinced WTI and Brent would surge above $150. And yet it's never happened. Why? We now have the answer.

In a market that produces and consumes roughly 100m barrels a day, the sudden loss of those flows should have created a shortfall that's impossible to absorb. Saudi and Emirati bypass pipelines could indeed put a few million barrels back into circulation and Western and Asian countries could draw on their strategic reserves, although these measures were still not enough to close the gap on a lasting basis.

However, despite the length of the conflict, the doomsday scenario has never materialized. Brent and WTI rose sharply, but without reaching the $200-to-$250 levels that some observers feared. One low-profile player proved decisive in stabilizing the market: China. Put simply, China quite literally saved the world and, at the same time, has just demonstrated extraordinary influence over the oil market.

A dramatic drop in Chinese imports identified by Kpler

According to data from Kpler (a far too cool company that uses satellite data to estimate global inventories and flows for a wide range of commodities worldwide), China's oil imports were reportedly halved after the conflict began, a drop of about 5m to 6m barrels a day.

On its own, this contraction would have absorbed a large share of the global shortfall. China, the world's largest oil importer, would have reduced demand at the precise moment global supply was most constrained.

Several mechanisms could have made this decline possible.

Beijing would first have halted exports of refined products to reserve domestic output for the home market. The country would also have stepped up its use of coal, which it has in abundance, notably to produce certain chemicals, plastics, or fertilizers that are traditionally derived from hydrocarbons (yes, yes, China can make plastics and fertilizers from coal).

China would also have benefited from its massive investments in rail transport, electric vehicles, solar and wind. These systems do not allow an immediate replacement for oil, especially in heavy transport and petrochemicals (I am shocked, they do not have coal-powered planes), but they provide more flexibility than in most other major economies.

China's oil reserves

The central factor, however, would be the scale of the reserves China has built up. Unlike the United States, Japan, or European countries, Beijing does not publish detailed data on its strategic stocks (that does not sound like them!). Estimates based on terminals, refineries, and satellite imagery point to roughly 1.4bn to 1.5bn barrels (versus 400m and some change for the US).

And that figure is very likely higher if you include potential underground infrastructure that is difficult to observe.

By drawing several million barrels a day from those reserves, China could have sharply reduced its international purchases without creating a shortage in its domestic market.

It would therefore have acted like a consumer capable of dialing up or down, at will, a meaningful slice of global demand, in the same way that Saudi Arabia can adjust part of supply thanks to its spare production capacity.

Stocks built using Russian and Iranian oil

Without taking much of a leap, one can speculate that China built this reserve by taking advantage of Western sanctions targeting Iran and then Russia.

Having become one of the few buyers able to absorb these volumes at scale, it would have secured discounted oil, notably through relabeled cargoes and ships belonging to the so-called shadow fleets.

Some payments would also have been made in yuan, outside the traditional dollar-dominated financial channels. That setup would have allowed Beijing to accumulate large volumes while limiting the transactions' exposure to the US financial system.

By supporting Iranian and then Russian exports, China would therefore have pursued several objectives at once: securing supply, buying discounted oil, internationalizing the use of its currency and building an exceptional safety stock.

And it is not as if Russia and Iran could not do anything with the yuan they received, since China produces almost everything that can be produced.

The absurdity of the Malacca dilemma

This strategy also needs to be placed in the context of Chinese thinking on energy security. A large share of Chinese oil imports transit the Strait of Malacca. In the event of a conflict over Taiwan, the US Navy could theoretically disrupt or block those sea routes.

This is what Chinese strategists call the "Malacca dilemma".

By developing coal, nuclear, renewables, electric vehicles, overland pipelines and, above all, gigantic oil stocks, Beijing is trying to reduce its vulnerability to a maritime blockade.

The Hormuz crisis would thus have served as a full-scale real-world test. China has just shown it could keep its economy running while slashing imports for several months.

China just saved its biggest rival, why?

I would be surprised if this operation was altruistic. In fact, China has every interest in preventing a collapse of the global economy. Its model remains heavily dependent on exports of manufactured goods to the United States, Europe and the rest of Asia. A prolonged oil shock would have triggered a recession amongst its main customers and, by knock-on effects, in China itself. It is a bit like the story of Big Tech in Europe, power dynamics are often more complex than we think.

By reducing its oil demand, Beijing would therefore have protected its own commercial outlets.

This strategy (ultimately enabled by Western sanctions) also gives China negotiating leverage vis-a-vis Washington. If China is truly able to remove or reintroduce several million barrels a day to the market, it can heavily influence global prices. A sudden rebound in its imports in the middle of a crisis would, by contrast, have worsened the shortage and weighed heavily on the US economy (and that could very well happen tomorrow, who knows?).

There is, however, no public proof establishing that this capacity was explicitly used in US-China negotiations or to extract military concessions around Taiwan.

From OPEC to China: a shift in oil power?

The most important conclusion may concern the changing balance of power in global energy.

Historically, oil power belonged mainly to major producers: the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, we often forget the influence of consumers. China could now join that circle not as a producer, but as a dominant, unsentimental buyer with immense stocks and multiple substitution options.

It would thus be able to act on global demand the way OPEC acts on supply.

Saying China now controls the oil market may be overstating it. OPEC+, US producers, Gulf infrastructure, and strategic straits remain decisive. But Beijing appears to have gained considerable influence over price formation, precisely because its imports represent a major share of global flows.

China would thus have pulled off a remarkable strategic arbitrage: buying discounted Russian and Iranian oil for years, storing it, then using those reserves at the moment their economic and geopolitical value was at its highest.

I truly wonder how large their reserves are.

Sources: Kpler, Reuters

Related articles:

China's lower crude imports helped ease Asian refinery feedstock tightness

Why the real oil shock may only begin when China returns

What is China's next surprise for oil markets?