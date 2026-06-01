Retail giant BinDawood Holding Company is picking up non-traditional, higher-margin businesses to stay ahead of the competition.

Published on 06/01/2026 at 05:45 am EDT - Modified on 06/01/2026 at 06:10 am EDT

The Saudi grocery scene is going through a shakeup right now.

Even though shoppers are getting super picky, data (between April 26 and May 2, 2026) from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) shows that people are still spending, with weekly point-of-sale (POS) transactions hitting around SAR 16.6bn ($4.4bn). People are still buying everyday grocery basics, although they are completely rethinking how they spend their discretionary money.

This selective consumer spending is precisely what is prompting BinDawood to adapt fast. Translation: the company needs to court customers who are ready to spend the big bucks.

Moving far beyond the boundaries of traditional grocery, the retail giant is expanding its ecosystem into high-margin segments such as retail pharmacy (Zahrat Al Rawdah chain), wholesale distribution (Toy Triangle) and tech & influencer marketing (Ykone). This diversification strategy is clear in the group's operating profit mix between Q1 25 and Q1 26.

Organic grocery profit contribution dropped from 91.4% in Q1 25 to 84.9% in Q1 26. The share of other combined segments grew from 8.6% to 15.1%, contributing to BinDawood's overall margin improvement.

The price of growth

Revenue increased to SAR 1.8bn ($480m) in Q1 26, up 8.2% y/y from Q1 25’s SAR 1.7bn, driven by growth across the distribution, tech and pharmacy segments. Gross profit (consolidated) grew by 9.7% to SAR 580.1m from SAR 528.7m a year ago. Net income climbed to SAR 71.3m, up 8.5% y/y, from SAR 65.7m last year.

The company’s gross profit margin touched 32% in Q1 26, a fraction up from Q1 25’s 31.6%. Thanks to disciplined cost management, the company commanded higher margins than its industry peers.

BinDawood Holding's organic revenue rose by 5.81% LFL y/y, climbing to SAR 1.69bn in Q1 26 from SAR 1.59bn in Q1 25. The 5.81% organic growth rate highlights the gap between organic customer demand and the company's aggressive, acquisition-fueled activity.

Off the shelf?

The stock is down to a bleak SAR 4.9, having wiped out 21.2% of its equity value over the last year, reflecting a cooling market sentiment. This slump has shrunk the company's market cap to SAR 5.6bn ($1.5bn). The current levels are far below its SAR 6.69 52-week high.

Its FY 27e P/E has dropped to 18.2x, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 24.0x. This shows that the stock has gotten mathematically cheaper, but this comes at a cost.

Analysts are openly pessimistic about the stock. All six analysts covering the stock are sitting defensively on the sidelines with “Hold” ratings. Their average target price of SAR 5.1 suggests limited upside potential of 4.7% from current levels.

Juggling a full cart

The primary operational threat centers on integration risk, where failing to seamlessly absorb non-grocery networks like Zahrat Al Rawdah and Toy Triangle could permanently bloat corporate overhead. Meanwhile, the local Saudi grocery market is fiercely competitive, forcing them into loyalty discounts just to keep shoppers from walking out the door.

Add to it, the global shipping drama is threatening to wreck inventory margins, and management suddenly has a lot more balls to juggle.