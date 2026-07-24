4.01%. The yield France pays to borrow for 10 years briefly pushed past 4% this morning, a level not seen since October 2008. The rebound in energy prices and expectations of tighter monetary policy have lifted long-term rates across developed countries.

This threshold on its own does not trigger a funding crisis. It does, however, change the scale of the issue: as older low-rate bonds mature, the increase feeds through into the budget.

Some numbers: €40bn in 2021. €78bn this year. Up to €124bn in 2030.

Beyond the spectacular rise, these figures above all tell the story of France's shrinking fiscal room for maneuver. Every additional billion spent on interest is a billion that does not fund defense, infrastructure, education or the energy transition.

That said, you still have to compare like with like. The 2021 figure roughly corresponds to the state's debt service, which amounted to €37.8bn. The €78bn expected in 2026 and the €124bn projected for 2030, by contrast, cover the entire general government sector, including local authorities and the social security system. The series is therefore not perfectly consistent. It nonetheless describes a trend that is hard to ignore: the cost of debt is becoming one of the main constraints on the French budget.

Figure 1: A striking trajectory, but with different scopes and a conditional 2030 figure.

€124bn, a conditional path

The €78bn expected in 2026 represents about 2.6% of GDP and an increase of nearly €12bn year over year. The High Council of Public Finances attributes this rise to refinancing debt at higher rates, as well as the effects of inflation on indexed bonds. The European Commission reaches a similar order of magnitude.

The €124bn figure for 2030 comes from a report submitted to Bercy on July 15 by Xavier Jaravel, Xavier Ragot, Jean-Luc Tavernier and Natacha Valla. Their exercise lays out a trajectory under unchanged policies. In the absence of new measures, the deficit would reach 5.9% of GDP in 2027, then 6.8% in 2030. Debt would peak at 130.5% of GDP, and interest would rise by about €46bn versus 2026.

This scenario is therefore not a bill that has already been printed. It measures the slope public finances are on when spending and revenue continue to evolve under today's rules. The authors estimate a cumulative budget adjustment of €126bn by 2032 would be needed to stabilize the debt burden. The longer the effort is delayed, the more painful it will be.

Debt is rising faster than its denominator

In Q1 2026, French public debt reached €3,536.1bn, or 117.5% of GDP, up from 115.7% three months earlier. The quarterly increase of €75.6bn should nonetheless be interpreted with caution since general government cash holdings also rose. Net debt increased by €55.6bn, to 109.7% of GDP.

In 2025, the public deficit still totaled €152.5bn, or 5.1% of GDP. It declined versus 2024, but the debt ratio still rose by more than three points. France is therefore continuing to add debt during a period of positive growth, without having returned to a balanced primary balance.

For 2026, the European Commission forecasts a total deficit of 5.1% of GDP and interest equivalent to 2.6% of GDP. The primary deficit (the difference between the total and interest costs) would remain close to 2.5% of GDP: even before paying interest, the public sector is still spending materially more than it takes in. That is where the problem lies.

The denominator matters as much as the numerator. A more dynamic economy boosts revenue and allows nominal GDP to grow faster than debt. But France's growth remains sluggish. The Commission forecasts just 0.8% real growth in 2026 and 1.1% in 2027. The business climate survey published this morning by Insee did improve in July to 97 points, its highest level since March, but it remains below its long-term average of 100.

A slow climb, but already underway

France does not refinance its €3,500bn of debt all at once. The average life of the state's marketable debt is about eight and a half years. This cushion protects the budget from an instant pass-through of higher rates. It nonetheless turns the shock into a gradual process: each old bond that matures is replaced by a new issue that is generally more expensive.

As of June 30, the state's marketable debt stood at €2,858bn, and the weighted average rate on OATs issued since the start of 2026 was 3.46%. On July 23, the 10-year OAT briefly hit 4.01%, while the 10-year TEC published by the AFT stood at 3.97%. The near-zero coupons issued during the era of almost-free money are therefore gradually leaving the portfolio, replaced by securities carrying meaningfully higher yields.

On top of that are inflation-linked bonds. The AFT expects them to represent about 10% of its net medium- and long-term issuance in 2026. When French or European inflation accelerates, the indexation cost climbs quickly, sometimes even before new nominal issuance has had time to filter through into the average cost of debt.

Figure 2: Average maturity dampens the immediate shock, but it does not eliminate it.

Markets are not shutting the door

France will have to issue €310bn of medium- and long-term OATs, net of buybacks, in 2026. The amount is substantial, but recent auctions still show ample demand. On July 16, the AFT placed nearly €14bn across four maturities between 2029 and 2033, with bid-to-cover ratios ranging from 2.64 to 3.11 times the amounts offered.

The spread between the French OAT and the 10-year German Bund was about 77 bps on July 22, with a French yield of 3.94%. The risk premium has settled above the level that prevailed before the political turbulence of 2024, but it does not, at this stage, signal a loss of market access.

That distinction separates a fiscal sustainability problem from a liquidity crisis. During the euro zone crisis, several states could no longer cover their funding needs in the market at an affordable cost and had to turn to EFSF programs or the European Stability Mechanism. France still has a deep investor base, regular auctions, and a long average maturity.

Figure 3: The market is increasingly questioning the current path of French debt.

The ECB cannot redo fiscal arithmetic

The euro zone's architecture offers more safeguards today than it did in 2011. The ECB notably has the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), which in theory allows it to buy a country's bonds if it faces disorderly market moves that are not justified by fundamentals.

That tool does not function as a blanket immunity. Its activation depends on compliance with the European fiscal framework, the absence of severe macroeconomic imbalances, debt sustainability, and economic policies deemed sound. The ECB can fight unwarranted fragmentation in monetary policy. It does not promise to durably neutralize a risk premium driven by the fiscal fundamentals themselves.

The ECB's pause may not last

The status quo decided today does not mean the ECB views the risk as gone. After raising rates by 25 bps in June, it kept the deposit rate at 2.25%, while stressing that the full inflationary impact of the energy shock was still ahead. It could be forced to tighten again if the surge in oil and gas prices persisted, spread through the economy, fed into wages, or simply began to unanchor inflation expectations. For France, that scenario would add another constraint.

Risk is taking the shape of a vise

The main danger lies less in a failed auction tomorrow morning than in the accumulation of constraints. A higher interest bill widens the deficit. The deficit feeds new issuance. That issuance is then refinanced in turn at higher rates. The room available to invest in defense, infrastructure, education, or the energy transition shrinks in parallel.

The process can become self-reinforcing if investors begin to doubt the country's political capacity to stabilize its debt. A higher risk premium would then accelerate the rise in interest costs, requiring an even larger fiscal adjustment. The market is not yet shouting panic, but it is now looking at the numbers with less complacency.

The dashboard to watch:

the primary deficit,

the average cost of new issuance,

the OAT-Bund spread,

auction bid-to-cover ratios

and the gap between nominal growth and the effective interest rate on the debt.

A simultaneous deterioration in these indicators would signal that the nature of the problem is changing.

What to watch tomorrow

The first estimates of the July PMIs will be published at 9:15 a.m. for France and at 10:00 a.m. for the euro zone. They will help gauge the impact of the energy shock and geopolitical tensions on private-sector activity. A renewed contraction would weaken the growth outlook and mechanically complicate the stabilization of the debt-to-GDP ratio.

At noon, Insee will also publish its quarterly surveys on property development and public works. These two sectors provide a useful read on investment, public procurement, and the sensitivity of the French economy to financing conditions.

The €124bn remains a conditional projection, but every year of inaction brings that projection closer to the budget.

Sources:

Legifrance, Ministry of Finance, Insee, Agence France Trésor, ECB, SPGlobal, ESM, L'Agefi