Intra-French competition is not without its drawbacks. Indeed, the announcement of a partnership between Airbus and Mistral AI sent Dassault Systèmes shares tumbling during trading. This knee-jerk reaction reflects a broader concern: the threat posed by AI to providers of industry-specific software solutions.

The partnership signed between Airbus and Mistral "will allow for the expansion of artificial intelligence across all Airbus activities in commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense, and space, while meeting strict security and sovereignty requirements, particularly for critical, highly confidential, and military aerospace applications," according to the press release issued by the industrial giant.



Airbus will purchase licenses for the entire Mistral AI product suite, to be deployed "in trusted clouds or wherever relevant for Airbus and its customers." The release specifies that potential areas of collaboration include industrial operations (notably the automation of technical document production), engineering and design, the deployment of AI solutions within products and the military domain.



The mention of engineering and design in this list has raised eyebrows amongst investors. Dassault Systèmes has extensively deployed its solutions at Airbus. Just a year ago, a major agreement was signed to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform across more than 20,000 workstations at Airbus, which had established DSY solutions as the foundation for product lifecycle management (PLM) for all the group's future civil and military programs.



AI: A Sword of Damocles Over Software Vendors



Beyond the Airbus case, a fundamental anxiety is resurfacing across the professional software sector. Dassault Systèmes has already felt the impact in recent quarters. The fear is now clearly identified: that generative AI models, capable of producing code, technical documentation, and even design elements, will erode the added value and margins of legacy software suites. Design software vendors are not immune. Even if their expertise and capabilities are not being questioned, their clients may tend to reallocate portions of their budgets toward third-party AI components.



In Mistral's case, the announced scope overlaps with certain use cases currently covered by 3DEXPERIENCE, but it does not challenge the PLM core where Dassault Systèmes has established itself as critical infrastructure for the aircraft manufacturer. Furthermore, Mistral and DSY are also engaged in a partnership that integrates the French startup's AI solutions into its elder peer's offering.



Nevertheless, AI is beginning to nibble away at a market share previously reserved for a restricted circle of suppliers, triggering negative reactions from investors.