While most investors are betting on a rate cut in December, the lack of data and divisions within the Fed could lead to a status quo at its next meeting.

We can finally stop counting the number of days the US government has been shut down. Yesterday, Donald Trump signed a bill ending the longest shutdown in US history, which lasted 43 days.

Where is the data?

The shutdown caused disruptions at airports, halted food assistance programs, closed museums and national parks and prevented the publication of many economic statistics.

Indeed, since October 1, only the CPI (inflation index) for September has been published. This is an essential statistic required to adjust social security benefits. That is why the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) called back some employees.

This situation leaves the Fed (and all economists) in a state of uncertainty about the state of the US economy.

While the reopening of the government is good news in this respect, we should however not expect a flood of statistics in the coming days. Several publications will be delayed, while some reports will be scrapped. There should be no employment report or inflation report for October, as no data collection or analysis occurred over this period. This was also suggested yesterday by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt at a press conference.

Between now and the Fed's next meeting on December 9 and 10, there should not be much additional data. We should only have the employment report and the PCE inflation index for September, as well as Q3 GDP.

Disagreements to be resolved

This lack of data is unlikely to help reconcile differing views within the Fed, which, as reported by the WSJ on Tuesday, is divided.

The debates notably focus on three questions: Will tariff-related price increases be temporary (or will they boost inflation more sustainably)? Does weak job creation reflect a supply problem (less immigration) or a demand problem (companies hiring less)? Is monetary policy restrictive?

These questions are difficult to answer in the absence of data. And without certainty, the idea of a pause in December seems to be gradually gaining ground.

Yesterday, Susan Collins, president of the Boston Fed, said that there is a "relatively high threshold" for a short-term rate cut. In all, there are four voting members whose recent statements suggest that they are in favor of a pause in December: Susan Collins, Alberto Musalem, Austin Goolsbee, and Philip Jefferson.

We can also assume that Jeff Schmid, president of the Kansas City Fed, who already voted for the status quo in October, will support a pause in December.

So there is a sense that the tide is gradually turning, which is reflected in investors' bets. According to the CME's Fedwatch tool, the probability of a quarter-point cut is now only 54%.