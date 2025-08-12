Donald Trump spoke and acted a lot yesterday. While the corporate earnings calendar is emptying, the macroeconomic calendar is filling up with the release later today of July inflation figures in the United States, an important milestone in determining whether the US central bank is likely to start lowering interest rates as early as next month. All this against the backdrop of the ambiguous relationship between China and the United States.

The US president continues to dominate the media, from Washington DC to Beijing, New Delhi and Alaska. People who describe him as an emperor raising and lowering his thumb in front of the world stage seem quite close to the truth.

So, to sum up, in the last 24 hours, Trump has:

Renounced plans to tax gold (I think I heard a huge sigh of relief coming from Switzerland),

Announced an additional 90 days of trade negotiations with China (until 10 November),

Appointed conservative economist Erwin John Antoni III (EJ Antoni for short) to head the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, after firing its previous head for publishing falsified data.

Refocused expectations on his 15 August summit with Vladimir Putin, suggesting that the meeting will be more informal than decisive in terms of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

He has created the conditions for the Fed to be brought under control by suggesting that three other current members of the institution, Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson and Lorie Logan, are eligible for the presidency of the central bank, in addition to Christopher Waller and James Bullard. This is a clever way of pushing them to play the role of cheerleaders.

He suggested that Nvidia could be allowed to sell its most advanced artificial intelligence chip, Blackwell, to China if the group is able to make it less advanced. In other words, an advanced chip that is less advanced. And in exchange for money, since that is the new craze of the moment: federal levies on revenue generated in China.

Discussed with the boss of Intel after calling for his resignation, describing the meeting as ‘very interesting’. Intel's share price rose 3% after trading hours following this positive comment, proof that it is now aligned with the White House narrative.

He mentioned the legalisation of cannabis, or at least its removal from the list of the most dangerous drugs in the United States.

Amid this media storm, stock market indices were relatively flat, with the S&P 500 closing down 0.25% yesterday, not far from its record highs. The curious scheme of taking a cut of sales from private companies that sell semiconductors to China left a bitter taste. No one is fooled by its incompatibility with the national security requirements that have been established as a principle until now. However, it confirms to investors that everything is negotiable with China, as long as someone else pays the price. Things could still get complicated because Beijing issued a directive this morning recommending that Nvidia H20 chips, which are specifically designed for export to China, not be used because they are considered a threat to national security. As we can see, Sino-US relations are unlikely to become any less complex.

While the (stock market) trees are growing sky-high, the tree that is hiding the forest today is called July inflation in the United States. Economists are expecting an acceleration to 3% for core inflation and 2.8% for headline inflation. The White House could well declare these statistics null and void if they are unpleasant, as it considers that the figures will not be reliable until EJ Antoni has had a look at them. These data are important because they are likely to affect the probability of a Fed rate cut in September, which was set this morning at 84.4%.

Despite the uncertainty that gripped Western equity markets yesterday, Japan posted a record high during the day. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has risen in seven of the last eight sessions, buoyed by the customs deal with the United States, which is considered a respectable outcome. It is up more than 2% again this morning.

Australia managed to gain 0.3%, but the trend is more fragile elsewhere: Hong Kong and South Korea are down slightly, while India is stagnating. European markets are expected to be hesitant at the open.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the unemployment claims and the three-month ILO unemployment rate in the United Kingdom; in Germany, the ZEW survey on the current situation and expectations; in the eurozone, the ZEW survey on expectations; in the United States, the CPI month-over-month and the Federal Budget Balance. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,352.67

: US$3,352.67 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.88

: US$66.88 United States 10 years : 4.28%

: 4.28% BITCOIN: US$118,711

In corporate news:

S4 Capital is in merger talks with MSQ Partners.

is in merger talks with MSQ Partners. Kavango Resources has commenced drilling operations at the Bill's Luck gold mine.

has commenced drilling operations at the Bill's Luck gold mine. UBS has set the secondary ABB price range between CHF 31.46 and CHF 31.53, with orders below CHF 31.46 at risk of missing out.

has set the secondary ABB price range between CHF 31.46 and CHF 31.53, with orders below CHF 31.46 at risk of missing out. Novartis announced positive Phase III trial results for ianalumab in treating ITP, meeting its primary endpoint.

announced positive Phase III trial results for ianalumab in treating ITP, meeting its primary endpoint. Mediobanca shareholders are set to vote on a takeover bid for Banca Generali.

shareholders are set to vote on a takeover bid for Banca Generali. TAG Immobilien AG reported strong H1 2025 financial results, with a 4% increase in FFO 1 and a 3.4% rise in net rental income.

reported strong H1 2025 financial results, with a 4% increase in FFO 1 and a 3.4% rise in net rental income. Peabody is set to bid $3.8 billion on Anglo American mines next week.

is set to bid $3.8 billion on Anglo American mines next week. Tiziana Life Sciences saw a stock increase after FDA approval for a Foralumab trial.

saw a stock increase after FDA approval for a Foralumab trial. Citi CEO Jane Fraser visited Mexico to discuss Banamex's potential public listing with the Mexican President.

