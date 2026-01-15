Greenland hosts 25 of 34 EU-designated critical raw materials, sits atop the only U.S. military installation above the Arctic Circle, and controls emerging shipping lanes that could cut East Asia-to-Europe transit times by 7,000 kilometers.

The White House confirmed on January 6, 2026 that "utilising the U.S. Military is always an option" to acquire the Arctic territory. This marks the most aggressive U.S. posture toward a NATO ally in the alliance's 75-year history. For investors, the implications span defence contractors, rare earth miners, shipping companies, and European equities.







China's 90%+ dominance over rare earth processing makes this a supply chain security imperative, not merely territorial ambition. Yet polling shows 85% of Greenlanders reject becoming part of the United States, while constitutional barriers require approval from both Greenlandic and Danish parliaments…obstacles that historically have proved insurmountable across five prior acquisition attempts since 1867.

In this edition of Impactfull Weekly, we dive into what makes Greenland so special, previous efforts of American presidents trying to buy the island, what it means for Denmark & Europe, and finally how to play this “consolidation” trade of the western hemisphere.

The prize that keeps drawing American presidents in

From Seward to Trump, a story of constant rejection

Greenland has interested the American government since before the car was invented.

In 1867, Secretary of State William Seward, fresh from purchasing Alaska, commissioned reports on Greenland's "vast landscape and mineral wealth". President Taft even floated a land-exchange scheme in 1910.

But the most serious prior attempt came in December 1946, when President Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold, roughly equivalent to $12 billion today. The Joint Chiefs also argued that "control of Greenland is indispensable to the safety of the United States", sounds similar to what we’ve been hearing recently.

In response, Denmark's foreign minister said that while his country owed much to America, "I do not feel that we owe them the whole island of Greenland."

More recently, Trump first proposed the acquisition in August 2019, prompting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to dismiss the idea as absurd.

The current push differs in intensity and explicit threat: on January 7, 2025, Trump announced "very high" tariffs against Denmark and refused to rule out military action, stating "it might be that you have to do something."

The most recent escalation followed the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Maduro, with a White House aide posting a map of Greenland in American flag colors captioned "SOON." Danish PM Frederiksen warned that U.S. military action against Greenland "would end NATO."

Denmark’s relationship with Greenland

Greenland has a special constitutional status with Denmark, as an autonomous territory with the right to self-determination.

Now what this means according to the 2009 Self-Government Act is that for any change to occur in this relationship, there is a five step process that must be followed:

Decision made by the population

Government-to-government negotiations

Greenland Parliament approval

Referendum ratifying the popular decision

Consent given by Danish Parliament

In addition, Denmark has given Greenland a block grant representing approx. 50% of Greenland’s government revenue at about $650 million and 19% of Greenland’s GDP. This creates leverage on both sides: Greenland cannot easily afford independence without alternative income, but Denmark cannot easily prevent it if Greenland achieves economic self-sufficiency through mineral revenues.

That’s why the Self-Government Act includes a mineral revenue mechanism: if Greenland's annual mineral revenues exceed DKK 75 million ($11 million), Denmark's block grant decreases by 50% of the excess. Should the subsidy reach zero through mineral offset, negotiations on Greenland's future begin automatically.

To give it to you in numbers, let’s say Greenland's mining sector matures and generates $1.3 billion in government revenues annually:

First $11 million: exempt

Excess: $1.289 billion

Block grant reduction: $645 million (50% of excess)

This exceeds the entire $640 million block grant, so it drops to zero

The key takeaway here is that Greenland needs roughly $1.3 billion in annual mining revenues to trigger automatic independence negotiations through this mechanism alone. For context, that's approximately 2-3 world-class rare earth or base metal operations running at full capacity.

Striking gold through the ice

Greenland is one of the last remaining major landmasses that are rich in natural resources that haven’t been touched yet, for good reason. Building roads, power plants, shipping infra from scratch and transporting the ore through icy waters to non-existent Western processing plants is mission impossible.

For context, here’s a brief overview of potential mining fields:

Kvanefjeld in southern Greenland hosts one of the world's three largest rare earth deposits outside China, with 1.01 billion tonnes grading 1.10% of the world’s total rare earth oxides plus significant uranium (266 ppm).

Greenland’s 2021 Uranium Act effectively blocked development by prohibiting extraction above 100 ppm, a threshold the deposit exceeds significantly. Energy Transition Minerals is pursuing $11.5 billion in damages in arbitration, nearly four times Greenland's GDP.

Tanbreez, now owned by US based Critical Metals Corp, offers a uranium-free alternative with 25-27% heavy rare earth content, critical for permanent magnets in EVs and wind turbines.

The US Export-Import Bank has issued a $120 million letter of interest, and the Trump administration is exploring a potential equity stake through Defense Production Act funds.

Beyond rare earths, Greenland also hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc-lead deposits at Citronen Fjord (85 million tonnes at 4.72% zinc), high-purity graphite at Amitsoq (99.97% test purity, exceeding EV battery requirements), and potential for over 50 billion barrels of offshore oil, though a 2021 moratorium bans any new exploration.

At the end of the day, the major bottleneck more than anything inside Greenland is that of processing the ore that would be mined.

China controls 95% of the global rare earth processing capacity with the rest coming from a single plant owned by Lynas Rare Earths in Malaysia, a former soviet-era plant in Estonia, MP Materials in the US, and IREL in India.

Beyond minerals, a geopolitical diamond:



The US has a NATO-friendly base in Greenland, the Pituffik Space Base, operating the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System radar, providing satellite tracking for space domain awareness, and offering early warning of ballistic missiles from Russia.

The 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement permits U.S. operation of the base, raising questions about why the US would want to outright acquire Greenland even though it already has access to it.

One major hint: Arctic shipping routes. The Northwest Passage offers a route 7,000 kilometers shorter than the Panama Canal between East Asia and Western Europe.

In 2018, China even tried to bolster investments around the Arctic Circle and pushed ahead with its Polar Silk Road initiative, which has since failed to bear fruit. Nevertheless, it does tell you just how much this Arctic region is coveted by all the major world powers, and gives all the more fuel to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’ to want to control it outright.

Part 2: How probable is all this anyway?

Given the Danish & Greenlandic relations over rare earth exports, Trump’s emboldened wish of buying Greenland and its people by waving $100k over each Greenlander’s heads, there is a world of nuance and possibility over US stepping up investment and resources to monitor Greenland, all the way to theoretical integration of Greenland as a second Alaska.

Let’s dive into each of these potential scenarios from an investment perspective and see how it could turn out.

Scenario 1: 99-year lease for the price of securing the Arctic

Probability: High - Outcome: Exclusive economic zones, expanded bases, and nominal Danish sovereignty

This is the most pragmatic version of Trump’s "Art of the Deal." Instead of a messy purchase that humiliates a NATO ally, the U.S. forces a 99-year lease agreement similar to the historic Panama Canal Zone or Guantanamo Bay models, but covering Greenland's entire Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and strategic mineral sites.

Denmark retains the flag and administrative duties (schools, healthcare), effectively subsidizing the "unprofitable" parts of the island, while the US assumes the costs of the block grant (approx. $600M/year) in exchange for total military freedom of movement and "Right of First Refusal" on all mining licenses. This allows Trump to claim he "bought the best parts" without paying for the welfare state.

The deal effectively displaces the Greenlandic government’s ability to court Chinese investment, as the US Department of the Interior takes over the permitting process for "Strategic Critical Minerals."

Investment implications: This is the "Goldilocks" scenario for US capital. It provides legal certainty (under US lease law) for mining majors without the volatility of a new, untested independent republic. Capital flows into rare earth processing and deep-water port construction.

Key beneficiaries:

Critical Metals Corp: The clearest winner. With the Tanbreez rare earth project already permitted, they become the primary beneficiary of the new US-controlled permitting regime, likely receiving direct Department of Defense offtake agreements to bypass China.

Fluor Corporation: As the primary contractor for many US military logistics projects, they would likely secure the multi-billion dollar contracts to expand Pituffik Space Base and build the new deep-water naval port in Southern Greenland.

MP Materials: Likely to acquire Greenlandic assets or process the concentrate shipped from the new US lease zones, solidifying the Western rare earth supply chain.

Scenario 2: Enhanced US Presence & Denmark Maintaining Control

Probability: Medium-High - Outcome: Expanded investment, monitoring, and military cooperation

The most likely outcome mirrors what we’ve seen in the past: Denmark rebuffs the transfer of Greenland while accommodating an increased US presence.

Denmark has already announced an additional $15 billion in Arctic defence spending for 2025-2029, including five Arctic patrol vessels, radar installations in East Greenland, a new Arctic Command headquarters in Nuuk, and 43 F-35s.

This scenario sees US investment flowing through defence contracts, infrastructure support, and mineral development financing without an outright territorial acquisition or military invasion.

This, however, lies at the edge of what Trump would accommodate in his ‘Art of the Deal’ as he would want some securities in the form of exclusive mining rights or bigger defence deals out of the increased US spending.

Investment implications: Defence contractors with previous expertise and Arctic/surveillance capabilities benefit the most from this infrastructure buildout. Radar systems, satellite monitoring, and remote logistics could see increased funding in this scenario. Mining companies receive US government backing to develop projects under the existing Greenlandic government.

Key beneficiaries:

Raytheon: They already operate critical radar systems at the Pituffik Space Base and benefit from Denmark's East Greenland radar expansion.

Lockheed Martin: They are the direct winner from Denmark's $4.5 billion F-35 order, the F-35s being specifically suited for Arctic operations.

Northrop Grumman: They make Global Hawk drones for high-altitude Arctic surveillance and space systems for satellite monitoring.

Critical Metals Corp: With the Tanbreez project potentially advancing with U.S. Export-Import Bank’s backing, they have production targeted for 2026-2027.

Scenario 3: Dollar diplomacy independence

Probability: Medium - Outcome: Greenland declares independence, signs "Compact of Free Association" with US

In this scenario, the US bypasses Copenhagen entirely. Using the "Donroe Doctrine" rationale, the White House offers the Greenlandic government (Naalakkersuisut) a "Freedom Dividend" a lump sum payment to every Greenlandic citizen effectively outbidding the Danish block grant.

Greenland votes for independence, immediately signing a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with the US (similar to Palau or Micronesia). The US becomes responsible for defense and foreign policy, while Greenland keeps domestic control. Denmark is furious but powerless to stop it without triggering a civil conflict.

This creates a chaotic transition period. Danish technical staff leave, creating an immediate vacuum in civil infrastructure that US contractors must rush to fill.

Investment implications: This plays as a massive "emerging market" infrastructure boom but with US Treasury backing. The trade here is Long USD / Short EUR as the EU loses territory and prestige. It is high risk for miners initially due to the regulatory vacuum, but high reward for construction and logistics firms.

Key beneficiaries:

Jacobs Solutions & KBR: These firms specialise in government services and running base operations / civil infrastructure in remote locations (formerly Afghanistan/Iraq). They would be hired to essentially "run the government services" (power, water, airport logistics) during the transition.

Bechtel: Would likely win the emergency contracts to build housing and upgrade airports to US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards, which would be required immediately upon association.

Energy Transition Minerals: Currently blocked by Denmark from mining uranium at Kvanefjeld, a newly independent Greenland desperate for revenue might reverse the ban, unlocking the world's second-largest rare earth/uranium deposit.

Scenario 4: US annexation & NATO breakdown

Probability: Low - Outcome: NATO fracture, unilateral U.S. military expansion, EU re-armament

The US declares a "Hemispheric Security Emergency" citing Russian/Chinese activity in the Arctic. Washington unilaterally expands the perimeter of Pituffik Space Base and seizes control of dual-use airports (Kangerlussuaq and Narsarsuaq) without Danish permission.

This triggers a diplomatic freeze. Denmark cannot fight the US, so it appeals to the EU. NATO effectively bifurcates. Trust evaporates. The US gets its military objective (control) but loses its soft power.

Investment implications: European nations realise the US security guarantee is conditional and rush to re-arm themselves independently of US systems. This decouples the European defense market from the US

Key beneficiaries:

Rheinmetall & SAAB: European capitals will panic-buy sovereign capabilities (tanks, subs, corvettes) from non-US suppliers to ensure they aren't reliant on American parts that could be withheld. SAAB’s Arctic-class submarines become the premier asset for the North Atlantic.

Thales: As the EU looks to build its own secure communications/radar stack independent of Lockheed/Raytheon, Thales becomes the primary beneficiary of European "strategic autonomy" spending.

Gold: The breakdown of NATO cohesion in the Arctic would be a significant geopolitical shock, driving a flight to safety assets.







Part 3: Our thesis, and what to watch out for

Growth drivers to this thesis:

Global defence spending has reached all-time highs

US FY2025 defence appropriations totalled $852.2 billion, up 3.3% year-over-year. NATO's new 2025 summit target of 5% of GDP by 2035 (up from 2%) implies that Europe is indeed having to pay for its own defence, and play catch up in its defence posture. All NATO allies now meet or exceed the 2% threshold, compared to only three in 2014.

Denmark's Arctic-specific commitments are unprecedented: $15 billion announced in 2025, including the largest arms purchase in Danish history to acquire €9.2 billion SAMP/T air defence systems. Danish defence spending is rising to +3% of GDP, the highest it’s been in 50 years.

Critical minerals demand is surging

China's April 2025 export controls, and January 1st’s export controls on multiple heavy rare earth elements in response to U.S. tariffs disrupted supply chains globally, sending certain commodities prices through the roof as Chinese reserves couldn’t be moved across as easily.

The IEA reports China controls 70% of mining, 90% of processing, and 94% of permanent magnet production. Greenland's heavy rare earth deposits, particularly Tanbreez's 27% heavy rare earth elements content, addresses this vulnerability precisely.

Arctic accessibility is increasing

Climate projections suggest that the Northwest Passage may soon become reliably navigable every summer in the near future. Shipping via Arctic routes saves $180,000 per trip compared to the Suez Canal routing. Greenland's position along these routes adds considerable commercial value beyond just its mineral deposits.

What to watch out for

Diplomatic failure is the most likely outcome

Every prior U.S. acquisition attempt has failed. The constitutional pathway for any move requires not only a Greenlandic referendum, but also a Greenlandic Parliament approval, and the Danish Parliament consent, each becoming a potential veto point.

Mining timelines extend years to decades

No rare earth mine currently operates in Greenland. The Tanbreez mine targets an initial production in 2026-2027, but no trustworthy feasibility study exists and the $1.5 billion in CapEx required to start operations remains largely unfunded.

Infrastructure deficits are severe

Greenland has only 93 miles of roads on an island three times the size of Texas. The largest electricity capacity is 54 MW in Nuuk which is itself 290 miles from the nearest rare earth deposits. Only 20% of the territory is ice-free, with temperatures reaching -40°C.

ESG and environmental concerns create operational barriers

The 2021 uranium ban blocked the Kvanefjeld mine area after local opposition. Strong grassroots anti-uranium movements could target other projects. Any mining operation faces compressed construction windows, ice-related delays, and permitting challenges, transporting ore, processing and refining it aside.

EU countermeasures could redirect investment

The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act designated graphite from the Amitsoq mine as a "Strategic Project" in June 2025. European investment may flow to Greenland projects that exclude U.S. participation, particularly if transatlantic relations deteriorate.

Companies to watch:

(our selection of 15 companies bound to benefit from the tussle over Greenland’s control)







Smaller companies to invest in

To dig further into smaller companies bound to benefit from the Greenland deal, create your own StockScreener like we did:







Bonus: ETFScreener

To find out more about ETFs available to index the Greenland deal, make your own ETF Screener like we did:









Our take: Positioning for probability, not certainty

The Trump administration's Greenland push intensified this week.

On Friday, Trump told oil executives at the White House that America would act "whether they like it or not," warning that Russia or China would otherwise occupy the territory. The ultimatum was blunt: make a deal "the easy way" or face "the hard way."

Reuters reported that White House officials have discussed direct payments to Greenlanders ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person to encourage secession from Denmark.

The response from Nuuk was equally direct. All five Greenlandic party leaders, including Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, issued a rare joint statement on Friday night: "We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders." The unified front across government and opposition underscores just how poorly the coercive approach is landing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers next week following preliminary discussions on Thursday. NATO chief Mark Rutte has spoken with Rubio about Arctic security, attempting to channel American concerns into alliance frameworks rather than unilateral action. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's warning is clear: armed US action against Greenland "would mark the end of NATO."

Greenland's strategic value exists independent of any US acquisition. Whether through NATO cooperation, EU critical minerals initiatives, or eventual Greenlandic independence, the territory's rare earth deposits, Arctic positioning, and military infrastructure will attract capital. The question is not whether investment flows to Greenland, but through which political and regulatory framework. Position for the framework most likely to emerge, not the one generating the most headlines.

Stay invested, cautiously.