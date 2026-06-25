The UAE's dramatic break from OPEC production caps gives ADNOC Drilling the green light to deploy its rigs. But is there any money on the table for new investors?

Following its May 2026 exit from OPEC, the UAE is doubling down on oil production. OPEC quotas typically limited UAE production to around 3 million bpd-3.5 million bpd, well below its actual capacity of 4.8 million bpd. The state is deploying a USD 150 billion investment plan approved by the ADNOC board before the breakup to hit a 5 million bpd target by 2027.

This domestic expansion starts just as the global oil market is going through a rough patch.

According to the International Energy Agency in 2026, both global supply and demand have taken a hit due to disruptions such as the US-Iran conflict. At the same time, the agency expects a rebound of approximately 8 million bpd in supply in 2027 as Middle East exports normalize and pipelines reopen. This means a wave of upcoming work for drilling outfits.

This is exactly where the opportunity for ADNOC Drilling, the UAE’s main drilling and oilfield services player, comes in.

Shallow waters

The company kicked off Q1 26 by keeping its fleet at a 98% rig availability to punch out 191 wells, compared to 184 in the same period in Q1 25.

Revenue moved slightly. The company reported USD 1.23bn in Q1 26, up 5% y/y from USD 1.17bn. This was because of increased activity across the oilfield services and offshore segments which was partially offset by the impact of repurposing certain onshore rigs reported in the previous quarter.

EBITDA came in at USD 527m, down 1% y/y from USD 533m. That drop tells you expansion is coming with a cost, mainly because of the rig repurposing mentioned above.

Net income rose 2% y/y to USD 347m from USD 341m. This came from lower finance costs, not stronger operations.

Cash flow is the only metric where improvement is clean, but context matters. FCF increased 12% y/y to USD 356m from USD 319m. Cash from operations fell 16% y/y to USD 439m from USD 521m. The improved cash generation was driven by a sharp cut in spending.

High hopes?

Trading at AED 5.9 (USD 1.6), the stock is sitting on a modest 3.7% gain over the last year, but it is lagging its 52-week high of AED 6.7 (USD 1.8).

The market is living off hopium: out of 17 analysts tracking the name, 14 are endorsing it with a "Buy" rating and three are sitting on a "Hold". The math reveals why you should temper the hype even as the average target price is at USD 1.8, representing an 11.46% upside left to capture.

At a P/E ratio of 17.4x based on estimated FY 26 earnings, investors are paying a premium compared to the three-year historical P/E data of 16.6x.

Analysts might be bullish about the target price matching that 52-week peak but paying 17.4x forward earnings means investors are already paying for a recovery that is mostly priced in. In addition, ADNOC Drilling's rate of return is looking up, climbing from 4.22% in FY 26 to a projected 4.7% by FY 28.

Under pressure

The business is heavily dependent on ADNOC Onshore and Offshore, two state-owned powerhouses that own and manage Abu Dhabi’s massive land and sea oil fields, creating significant customer concentration risk. Importantly, the company faces geopolitical risk, including regional instability or unrest in operating areas, which could disrupt activity or delay projects.

Operations are exposed to macroeconomic conditions, regulatory changes, and environmental and safety laws in the UAE. Overall, performance remains sensitive to ADNOC spending levels and the successful execution of its expansion strategy.