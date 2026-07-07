Winamp signs new international partnerships

Winamp is announcing a new step in the development of Bridger, its copyright management platform, with the signing of new partnerships with SIAE (Italy), SPA (Portugal), SAZAS (Slovenia) and IPRS (India).

While Bridger already had broad coverage of online mechanical rights, these new agreements progressively strengthen the collection of other categories of rights, notably public performance rights, offline mechanical rights and historical collections.



These rights notably cover the use of music outside streaming platforms (radio, television, retail locations, events, physical media...) and represent significant potential for additional revenue for creators.



In Europe, the new agreements extend the collection of these new categories of rights across several key markets. In India, the agreement with IPRS (Indian Performing Right Society) rounds out Bridger's coverage of mechanical rights and public performance rights, both online and offline.



New agreements are currently being finalized to continue expanding Bridger's international coverage and to give creators increasingly comprehensive access to the revenue generated by the exploitation of their works.



Winamp adds that the first revenue from the unilateral agreements signed over recent months is now starting to be received, "illustrating Bridger's ability to turn the gradual expansion of its rights coverage into new sources of revenue for creators".