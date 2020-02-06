Log in
windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE completes subscription period for capital increase; finalization of private placement within the next few days

02/06/2020 | 09:35am EST

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE completes subscription period for capital increase; finalization of private placement within the next few days

06.02.2020 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de SE completes subscription period for capital increase; finalization of private placement within the next few days

Munich, February 6, 2020: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") announces that the Company's shareholders according to the current status subscribed for a total of 980,081 New Shares by exercising their subscription rights and the additional subscription rights in the subscription period of the capital increase from January 23, 2020 to February 5, 2020. This corresponds to an exercise rate of 39.2% of the New Shares offered in the public offering. A total of up to 2,501,093 New Shares were offered as part of a rights offering without a securities prospectus to the Company's shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 1:1.73. In addition, existing shareholders were granted an additional subscription right for the subscription shares.

Dr. Nikolaus Weinberger, CFO, comments: "We consider it a positive signal that our shareholders have exercised a large proportion of their subscription rights."

Remaining New Shares not subscribed by shareholders, as well as up to 2,670,051 New Shares in respect to which existing shareholders agreed to not exercise their subscription rights in advance, will be offered to selected institutional investors in a private placement at a price of EUR 1.20 per New Share. The Company will announce the final number of New Shares to be issued as part of the capital increase upon completion of the private placement.

The New Shares will initially not be admitted to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard). In the further course of 2020, the New Shares are first expected to be included in the open market of a German stock exchange and, at a later stage, on the basis of a securities prospectus that is still to be prepared, to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

Corporate Communications

Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 (0) 89 41 61 71 52 65
email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/


06.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL193
WKN: WNDL19
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 970069

 
End of News DGAP News Service

970069  06.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=970069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
