Winfarm on the Rise

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the specialist in remote sales of products and solutions for the agricultural and livestock sectors reported consolidated revenue of €35.7 million, up 9.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for the company.

Published on 01/30/2026

Driven by strong performance across all divisions, this momentum enabled the company to post annual revenue of €146.2 million for the 2025 fiscal year, an increase of 6.1% compared to 2024.



"These strong business results allow Winfarm to confirm an improvement in its EBITDA in 2025 compared to 2024," the statement said.