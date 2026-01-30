Driven by strong performance across all divisions, this momentum enabled the company to post annual revenue of €146.2 million for the 2025 fiscal year, an increase of 6.1% compared to 2024.
"These strong business results allow Winfarm to confirm an improvement in its EBITDA in 2025 compared to 2024," the statement said.
Winfarm on the Rise
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the specialist in remote sales of products and solutions for the agricultural and livestock sectors reported consolidated revenue of €35.7 million, up 9.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for the company.
Published on 01/30/2026 at 02:43 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
WINFARM
+5.81%
S&P GSCI LIVESTOCK
-0.25%
S&P GSCI AGRICULTURE INDEX
-0.25%
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share