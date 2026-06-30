With no catalyst, Europe nonetheless in the green

After two straight sessions of declines, the major European indexes are rebounding. The CAC 40 is up 0.34%, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt is gaining 1%, and in London, the FTSE 100 is rising 0.65%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/30/2026 at 05:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This rebound is largely due to the strong tone in U.S. indexes last night. The Dow Jones, in particular, closed at a fresh all-time high of 52,182.74 points, lifted in part by a sharp jump in Alphabet, Google's parent, which rose 4.82% in its first session in the index.



Other technology names benefited from bargain hunting, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.07%, ending a five-session losing streak that had knocked just under 4% off the index.



For the final session of the month, the quarter and the half-year, caution is the watchword in Europe. Investors still have several key macroeconomic indicators to digest and are focusing on them, with no real change in the conflict in the Middle East.



In France, the consumer price index fell 0.2% in June, according to preliminary data, versus expectations for a flat reading. Year over year, inflation rose 1.8%, well below forecasts for +2.1%, after +2.4% in May.

In early afternoon (2 p.m.), market participants will watch Germany's preliminary June inflation reading, then at 3:45 p.m. the Chicago PMI in the United States.



In commodities, oil prices are higher. In New York, WTI is up 0.24% at $70.61, and in London, North Sea Brent is gaining 0.40% at $72.84.



In currencies, the euro is slipping against the greenback (-0.24%) and is trading at $1.1391.



In corporate news



Within the CAC 40, Kering is down 4.67%, weighed by Citigroup, which maintained its neutral rating while slightly cutting its price target to €266 from €268.



Abivax is posting the biggest gain in the SBF 120, surging 35.05%. The biotech company reported positive phase 3 maintenance results for Obefazimod in refractory ulcerative colitis and, above all, reassured investors on the treatment's safety profile.



By contrast, the biggest decline in the SBF 120 belongs to TP (-13.80%), formerly Teleperformance, hit by the release of quarterly results from its competitor Concentrix.



Elsewhere in Europe, Genmab is up 6.84%. The Danish drugmaker published positive phase 3 data in lymphoma. The combination with Epcoritamab significantly improves progression-free survival, a strong clinical signal for the group.



Finally, Persimmon is down 2.54%, as a class action is set to be launched on behalf of homebuyers against seven major players in the sector, with up to £4.5bn in potential compensation.