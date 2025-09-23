Palantir shares returned to near their all-time highs on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, as Bank of America analysts expressed optimism about the US predictive AI specialist's business.



In a research note released this morning, the investment bank believes that the field-deployed engineer (FDE) model devised by the Denver-based group—namely, technical professionals who integrate with customers to customize and implement their software projects—could enable it to accelerate its growth.



By deploying these innovative capabilities internally, a company can benefit from increased demand, greater scalability, and autonomous engineers who can focus on the most complex problems, BofA explains.



We believe that more customers will be attracted to the idea of purchasing Palantir's operating system (rather than developing their own) in order to accelerate the implementation of AI agents, it adds.



On the government front, the bank believes that the recent $1bn contract with the UK Ministry of Defense illustrates the group's strong commercial momentum in digital combat management systems.



BofA, which is renewing its buy recommendation on the stock, is raising its price target from $180 to $215 to reflect the growth potential of all these businesses.



About an hour after the market opened, Palantir shares were up 1.5%, bringing their gains since the beginning of the year to over 140%.