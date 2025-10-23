Klépierre reported revenue of €1,213.4m as of September 30, 2025, without specifying its year-on-year change. Net rental income, which represents the core of the group's business, rose 6.5% over nine months, including +4.2% on a like-for-like basis, marking a clear acceleration compared to H1.



This performance was supported by a 2.3% increase in shopping center footfall, a 3.3% increase in retailer sales, and a high financial occupancy rate of 97.0%. Rental reversion reached +4.6% over the first nine months, reflecting strong demand. In addition, income from ancillary activities ("mall income")—retail media, events, temporary rentals—rose 10%, illustrating their growing role in value creation.



Buoyed by this momentum, Klépierre is revising its 2025 guidance upwards: EBITDA is now expected to grow by 5.5%, while net current cash flow per share is expected to reach €2.70, up 4% year-on-year. By the end of 2025, these two indicators will have grown by 23% and 21%, respectively, over three years.



The financial structure remains solid, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.9x, an average cost of debt of 1.9%, and an average maturity of 6 years. In September, Klépierre issued a €500m green bond with a 12-year maturity, the longest for a European SIIC since 2022.



Finally, the group maintains its leadership in sustainability, ranking first in the GRESB for the second consecutive year among listed European real estate companies, with a score of 95/100 and a five-star rating.